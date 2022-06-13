…Diri urges Nigerians to prioritise PVC collection

News Top Stories

As Nigeria marks another democracy day, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has called on all well-meaning Nigerians, particularly the youth, to get their permanent voter’s cards to be able to participate in the process of electing leaders.

 

Speaking in Yenagoa, yesterday, to mark this year’s democracy day, the governor said that all should be ready because, according to him, the present administration has visited Nigerians with hunger.

 

Diri said that the essence of democracy would be lost if leaders fail to be servants to the people, charging those occupying elective and appointive offices to see themselves as servants while the people that gave them the mandate as their masters to whom they are accountable.

 

Maintaining that elected or appointed officials should regard such positions of authority as a privilege and a platform to better the lot of the people; Governor Diri said the state’s security architecture is being repositioned with the signing of the Bayelsa State com  munity Safety Corps law to complement the efforts of the various security agencies in the state.

 

His words: “Nigerians should be ready with their PVCs. The current leadership has visited this country with hunger, poverty, dwindling economy and above all the wanton destruction of lives and property.

 

“The people of this country are the only ones that have the solution to all of these. I call on them to free themselves from the current bondage, because the PVC is more powerful than the AK- 47. The PVC is everything.

 

“Today being democracy day, we should all be reminded to continue to give service to our people. If you have been elected or appointed into key government offices and positions, you should note that it is only but a privilege.

 

“In all our actions, we sho uld know that those who have given us the mandate to serve them are our masters and we are their servants. If you make yoursellves a demi-god, you are only deceiving yourselves.”

 

