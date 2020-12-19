Diri urges patriotism as resident doctors meet in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has appealed to medical doctors and other health practitioners to show more patriotism by joining forces with progressive elements in the country to turn around the health sector. Diri made the appeal yesterday while declaring open the annual conference of the Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Medical Centre chapter, at the Bayelsa Medical University in Yenagoa.

While commenting on the conference with the theme: ‘Brain Drain and Residency Training Programme in Nigeria: The Way Forward’, he urged doctors and other professionals to make necessary sacrifices in building the country.

Represented by his deputy, Mr. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor noted that although government had not done enough in terms of their remuneration and welfare, health personnel rank among better paid workers in the country. He insisted that the conditions under which doctors’ work have relatively improved compared to what was obtainable in the 1980s, expressing optimism that there could be more improvement in the near future.

He said: “The theme of this conference is quite germane because we have a situation where some of our best health practitioners have left the country. I hope it will help the participants to think critically and make an objective and holistic comparison

