Diri visits flood –ravaged community in Bayelsa

In continuation of his assessment of the flood situation in Bayelsa State, Governor Douye Diri was in Otuoke, hometown of former president Goodluck Jonathan in Ogbia Local Government Area. Speaking to journalists, Governor Diri lamented the degree of destruction caused by what he described as an “attack by natural disaster” on the livelihood of Bayelsans.

He stressed that Otuoke, which is the host community of a federal university, had been submerged and most of the locals displaced, including the home of Dr. Jonathan. The governor, however, urged the people not to despair even in these trying times, assuring them that the state government had put in place machinery to provide relief materials and medical assistance to victims of the flood. He equally empathised with the former president, who he said is now also internally displaced as a result of the flood.

He said: “As we have seen in other local government areas in the state, we have come to Ogbia and parts of Southern Ijaw today. I had been to Aya ma-Ijaw and Azikoro community in Yenagoa, which are also badly hit. “Now I am in Ogbia, precisely at the residence of the former president of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, you can see the degree of destruction here in Otuoke. The water current is as if there is a river here.

“This is what I have been saying. Bayelsa is under attack of natural disaster. The premises of our former president and the community are under attack. And this is where you also have the federal university. This situation makes the former president an IDP.”

