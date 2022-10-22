News

Diri visits flood –ravaged community in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In continuation of his assessment of the flood situation in Bayelsa State, Governor Douye Diri was in Otuoke, hometown of former president Goodluck Jonathan in Ogbia Local Government Area. Speaking to journalists, Governor Diri lamented the degree of destruction caused by what he described as an “attack by natural disaster” on the livelihood of Bayelsans.

He stressed that Otuoke, which is the host community of a federal university, had been submerged and most of the locals displaced, including the home of Dr. Jonathan. The governor, however, urged the people not to despair even in these trying times, assuring them that the state government had put in place machinery to provide relief materials and medical assistance to victims of the flood. He equally empathised with the former president, who he said is now also internally displaced as a result of the flood.

He said: “As we have seen in other local government areas in the state, we have come to Ogbia and parts of Southern Ijaw today. I had been to Aya ma-Ijaw and Azikoro community in Yenagoa, which are also badly hit. “Now I am in Ogbia, precisely at the residence of the former president of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, you can see the degree of destruction here in Otuoke. The water current is as if there is a river here.

“This is what I have been saying. Bayelsa is under attack of natural disaster. The premises of our former president and the community are under attack. And this is where you also have the federal university. This situation makes the former president an IDP.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Some of the arrested #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos...Saturday. PHOTOS: SULEIMAN HUSAINI
News

#EndSARS: Protesters arrested at Lekki

Posted on Author Reporter

  A number of protesters have been arrested at the Lekki Toll Plaza, venue of last year’s crack down by government. Today marks exactly one year since the shooting by security forces dispersed peaceful Nigerians who were protesting police brutality and the social media has been agog with plans to mark the one-year anniversary by […]
News

Okorocha loses bid to control Imo APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

A former Imo State governor and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, has lost out in his alleged bid to control the structure the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, New Telegraph has learnt. Okorocha, at a recent meeting with the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) alongside a group […]
News

JUST IN: FG demands unconditional return of 1,130 looted artefacts from Germany

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has demanded a full and unconditional return of the 1,130 Benin Bronzes that were looted in the 19th century and domiciled in German museums. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the demand in Berlin, Germany, during separate meetings with the German Minister of State for Culture, Prof. Monika Grutters, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica