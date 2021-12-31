Diri’s achievements cast positive outlook for Bayelsans

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa The prosperity government will be two years in two months’ time and the administration has not been doing badly even though it has met the expectations of the entire Bayelsans; but one thing that is real is that the state has been relatively peaceful unlike other states in other parts of the country.

The magic wand one has to believe is that the present Governor Douye Diri is a calm man and not the loud one like his predecessor who took on anyone that tried to dabble into his affairs to the cleaners.

For Governor Diri, no need to make noise in the conventional media but he believes that the people will see all that his administration has been doing at the appointed time just as he has promised through his commissioner for information and orientation Ayibana Duba that most of the projects completed and embarked on by his administration will be unveiled and commissioned in February next year when his administration will be two.

Governor Diri also had promised in the time past that he was not going to leave any project that he met on the ground unattended to. Although most of his achievements are not being widely read in the pages of newspapers as he uses mainly Facebook but from all indications, he can be called a silent achiever.

One of the legacies of his predecessor who incidentally is his political godfather is the transparency briefing which the then governor of the state Henry Seriake Dickson initiated has been continued by the present administration.

It was even signed into law by the Bayelsa State house of assembly and gazette by the then governor which made it a law in the state. So just recently, precisely on the 23rd of December, 2021, the prosperity government did the last transparency briefing for the 2021 calendar year where the commissioner of information and orientation Ayibaina Duba stated all the achievements of the present administration.

In his welcome remarks at the transparency briefing in Yenagao, Duba said “Being the last briefing before we march into the year 2022, I would want to inform and proudly, for that matter, that this government has done a lot and we will continue to do more as we move into the New Year.

“You will recall that we came into government at a very trying time, we had all kinds of issues, and then by January, February 2021, we went to full stream in terms of the award of contracts, a lot of projects are going on and this is not an occasion to start enumerating them.

“The government in the education sector, agriculture, works and infrastructure and in other areas, we are doing what we can. You can see within the city of Yenagoa, there are more schools being built, six new model schools, eight technical colleges.

“One thing we are proud of is that our tertiary institutions are doing very well. You can recall that just a few days ago, the national university commission came out and said clearly that out of the twenty-five universities in the entire country that have full accreditation for all the courses they are running, our own Niger Delta University (NDU) is part of the twenty-five.

For the road projects, there are big-ticket projects that we are handling. Those are projects that you cannot say within twelve months, you begin to commission.”

Duba reeled out some achievements of the present administration which he said included the construction of some roads and the building of more schools in the state. He continued, “You will recall that we came into government at a very trying time. We had some issues last year and by January, we went into full spring in terms of the award of contracts and a lot of projects are going on.

“It is proper for some of us to be reminded that this government is doing well both in education, agriculture, works and infrastructure and in other areas we are doing what we can and that is the resources that come to the state have been used for.

“You can see that new schools are being built in the metropolis we are building six new model schools and eight new technical colleges and those contracts have been awarded and are ongoing and we have added about six hundred classrooms in various schools.

“One thing we are proud of is that our tertiary institutions are doing very well. We spent over a billion naira in trying to put structures that NDU courses are fully accredited and we got it right even our

Bayelsa Medical University that is running eleven programmers. “Out of the eleven, nine of them have been accredited and the remaining two we have put certain structures in place to make sure that those two have full accreditation.” Also, Tminipre Seipulo the special adviser to the state governor on treasury disclosed that by February 2022, some projects will be commissioned for all to see.

“This government has been working despite the financial challenges from the economy. I want to tell you that 2021 has been very challenging. We said in one of the transparency briefings that any kobo that is due to Bayelsa State, the government of Douye Diri will vigorously pursue it and get it. Whatever that is due to us that is being withheld by any party will be recovered. Those things will happen in 2022 and it will cushion the effects of the projects that the government wants to embark on.”

Speaking on the N200,000 being given to some ministries monthly as overhead which doesn’t even come often, the special adviser said that the overhead was a component of recurrent expenditure.

He said “As a state, we put more percentage in capital payment because capital payment will enable the state to have more development. So it is a deliberate effort to hold recurrent expenditure as much as possible, however, we must also understand that recurrent expenditure is not bad expenditure because you need recurrent expenditure to run the government.

“It is like the wheel of the government. So what is important is that at every point in time, the government should do recurrent expenditure so that at a point in time, recurrent payment can run the ministries or government without carrying too much weight because if you increase the recurrent payment as much, it will also have an adverse effect on some capital portion.

So that was a deliberate policy of the government to reduce recurrent expenditure. What is important is that government should review the recurrent payment to ensure that recurrent expenditure is necessary before they are being paid. “Government is taking a lot of consid- eration into recurrent expenditure. It is a deliberate effort to hold onto recurrent expenditure as much as possible. We are running a system and the procurement policies of the government are being put in place. However sincerely let me just be very straightforward, this issue is actually outdated.

If you have an efficient procurement process running, all expenses should be approved by responsible officers depending on the amount. “Even in this system that we are running, giving overhead, every ministry still sends other approvals to treasury so that a ministry gets N200,000 does not mean that it is N200,000 that the ministry spends within that given period.

“Government practically pays for every other activity that is in that ministry and in arriving at this N200,000 for so many ministries some effort was made to determine the volume of activities that they will that we don’t need to be disturbing each other for five thousand, ten thousand naira expenses.

“That is how the government arrived at N200, 000. We are also aware that if you have a strong need and you advocate that your activity requires funds, you put a special request to the governor and the governor obliges. The overhead is simply for those little expenses that you don’t need to go to the governor or deputy on a daily basis. It is not for the total running of the ministry.”

But in all, there are some hitches hampering the smooth running of the government one of which is a loan deduction being made by the central bank of Nigeria which the Bayelsa State government said was not given to it.

The prosperity government however asked the central bank to release the agric loan to the state. Recall that deductions have been on commercial agricultural loans which have consistently been about N56 million monthly but the loan deduction went up as high as N120 million. But reacting to the question on that Seipulo explained that “On the agric loan, it is good to mention this clearly to all of us that we applied for cassava, plantain and rice loan. The central bank of Nigeria has not given us the money but they have been deducting it.

“They have not given us a loan and they have started deducting the money. Ten states are currently affected by this inaction of the central bank. They have not given the loan and they have gone ahead to do the deductions. “We have complained formerly to the minister of finance.

There are two things you either give me the loan or you stop your deductions. If you know you can’t give me the loan, stop the deductions. This figure increased because of that reason and we are taking it up with the minister of finance to reach out to the governor of the central bank that they should either give these ten states their loan or stop collecting the deductions.

“We have not received any money on that loan from the central bank. It is abnormally. It is wrong. We have complained and we believe that if they don’t give us the loan, then we ask for our refund formally

