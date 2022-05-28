Travel & Tourism

Diri’s SSA on Tourism tasks curators on tourist friendly museums

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Bayelsa State Governor on Tourism, Piriye Kiyaramo, has called on curators of museums across the country make their museums tourist friendly by equipping and infusing them with the right contents to drive tourist traffic. Speaking as chairman on the occasion of the recently held International Museum Day 2022, organised by the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) at the Ijaw House, Yenagoa, Kiyaramo, said museums play a crucial role in preserving local culture.

He maintained that with careful documentation and artifact preservation, a culture can be recorded and remembered regardless of its future, adding that through museums culture can also be shared and better understood by those from different cultural backgrounds.

Kiyaramo further stated that curators are saddled with the responsibility of collecting both tangible and intangible items of historical value for preservation in a museum or art gallery. The governor’s aide maintained that part of the curator’s job is to develop ways in which objects, archives and artworks can be interpreted, through exhibitions, publications, events and audio-visual presentations. He reiterated that museum collections such as objects, specimens, and archival and manuscripts are important museum resources in their own right as well as being valuable for the information they provide about processes, events, and interactions among people and the immediate environment.

Chief Historian and Archivist of Bayelsa State, Dr. Stephen Temegha Olali, in his lecture, titled; The Museum and Its Significance to Societal Advancement Worldwide: The Niger Delta Situation, said museum has several benefits to society, describing museum as the memory of human good experiences. Olali noted that people who don’t preserve their past are lost, just as those who don’t know their history have a huge challenge because they could be easily be misled into modern slavery without even realising it. On her part the Acting Curator of the NCMM Yenagoa, Mrs. Adelani Rachael, expressed gratitude to God for making it possible for the event to hold, inspite of the daunting challenges.

 

Our Reporters

