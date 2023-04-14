Dis_Loyal Judas’ returns on stage at Glover Memorial Hall

After a successful run during the Easter Weekend at Freedom Park, Crown Troupe of Africa’s Theatre On Wheels Project continues its runs into the month of April, with Dis_Loyal Judas, a breathtaking, thought-provoking musical. Dis_Loyal Judas, composed by the company, moves to the historic Glover Memorial Hall tomorrow, Sunday, April 16, 3pm (Matinee) and 6pm, in a welcome collaboration between the company and the management of the venue, Lufodo Productions. Directed by Segun Adefila, the liturgical opera, Dis_ Loyal Judas’, interrogates the role of action in destiny and raises questions on the possibility or otherwise, of altering destinies through actions. Using the story of the relationship between Jesus and Judas as a springboard, the opera, laced with a good dose of humour, meanders through various musical genres in the explication of a well-known story told in a never seen before way.

The Crown Troupe of Africa is a dance-theatre company launched on June 1, 1996 by a group of young artistes who share a common belief in the viability of the arts as a tool for social re-engineering. The group is steeped in the art of creating new works that are socially conscious, relevant, thought provoking and empowering. From inception, the Crown Troupe of Africa has been involved in various forms of artistic endeavours such as theatrical productions, creative workshops and seminars organised both locally and internationally.

The award winning company has also managed to keep in line with its founders’ laid down aims and objectives: Research; documentation; organising and participating in art workshops and seminars; composing and experimenting with various genres of the arts such as poetry, visual art, dance, drama, and music to create new works; producing and performing new works that are thematically relevant and are socially responsive; and engaging in art exchange programmes with local and overseas art companies. Famous for its dance-theatre creations, the troupe has often been commissioned to compose new works around a variety of socially relevant issues as well as to present their works at organised events. Its works have been selected for events such as International Dance Day, International Theatre Day, Refugee Day, AIDS Day, and Lagos Book and Art Festival.