Disability Commission: Strengthen engagement with NASS, expert advises PLWDs

Following the clamour for establishment of a National Disability Commission (NDC), the Director of Legislative Drafting, National Assembly, Mohammed Hassan, has advised Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWD), to strengthen their engagements with NASS, in order to fast track the process.
Hassan, who gave the advise at a one-day stakeholders’ forum organised by the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) on the ‘Convening of Next Level for the Disability Advocacy in Nigeria’, noted that early familiarisation with the appropriate committees and its members was necessary to elicit quick and smooth take-off of the disability commission for measurable progress and achievements.
He urged the groups to work towards early submission of their budgetary estimates to appropriate committee for consideration and input, while appealing to the executive and legislators to include the Commission in the next appropriation bill for its proper take-off.
In his words: “It is very important for disability groups to begin to engage the NASS either officially or privately in order to identify and gather relevant information that can be helpful for the smooth take-off of the Commission.
“CCD and other disability organisations should identify the appropriate committee to oversee the commission because it is the major ladder to the success of the commission.”
Executive Director CCD, David Anyaele, raised concerns that the suffering experienced by PLWDs might worsen, if the Commission does not kick off soon, and if close monitoring and right selections were not carried out in its governance.

