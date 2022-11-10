Disability Law: PWDs protest in Osun

Scores of persons with disabilities (PWDs) yesterday marched through the streets of Osogbo in protest against the non-signing of the Disability Bill by the Osun State Government. The placard-carrying protesters under the umbrella of Joint National Association of Persons With Disability (JONAPWD pleaded with Governor Gboyega Oyetola to expedite action on their demand by signing the bill into law. Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Secretary Sunday Smith said the essence of protest was not to attack the government but to see how the bill would be signed into law.

He further said when the bill is signed into law the members will leverage it, saying unemployment, education, social attention, and social discrimination will be aborted. The secretary said: “We are appealing to the government to sign the bill and make it a reality.” Addressing the protesters, the Head of Service, Dr. Festus Oyebade, said the Oyetola government is concerned about the welfare of persons with disabilities.

