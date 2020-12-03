News

Disabled Persons’ Day: We must show care –IAWPA

As the world celebrates the International Day For Disabled Persons today, the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has called on Nigerians and global citizens to show that they really care for the plight of the disabled persons in the society.

The FCT director of IAWPA, Prophetess Happiness Ebube, made the call yesterday in a statement in Abuja to mark the celebration of the United Nations International Day for Disabled Persons, which is marked every December 3, globally. She also called on the Federal Government and members of the National Assembly to ensure that laws and policies were put in place which will curtail the incidents of discrimination against people with disabilities.

Ebube said it would be wrong for Nigerians, especially those in authority to continue to grandstand on the issue of those with disabilities while they continue to suffer physical and psychological pains. She recalled that almost a year after Senator Istifanus Gyang moved a motion on the floor of the Senate urging for stricter laws and policies to cater for the need of those living with disabilities as well as the unanimousdecisionof theSenateto set up endowment .

