Disabled persons day: We must show care – IAWPA

As the world celebrates the International Day For Disabled Persons on Thursday, the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has called on Nigerians and global citizens to show that they really care for the plight of physically challenged persons in the society.

The FCT Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), Amb. Prophetess Happiness Ebube made the call Wednesday in a statement in Abuja to mark the celebration of the United Nations International Day for Disabled Persons, which is marked every December 3 globally.

She also called on the Federal Government and members of the National Assembly to ensure that laws and policies are put in place which will curtail the incidents of discrimination against people with disabilities.

Ebube said it will be wrong for Nigerians, especially those in authority, to continue to grandstand on the issue of those with disabilities while they continue to suffer physical and psychological pains.

She recalls that almost a year after Sen. Istifanus Gyang moved a motion on the floor of the Senate urging for stricter laws and policies to cater for the need of those living with disabilities as well as the unanimous decision of the Senate to set up endowment fund for disabled persons all over the 109 constituencies, nothing has been done in that regard, a situation which the statement said is not in the best interest of those living with disabilities as well as their families.

The statement also recalled the fact that since Nigeria ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of People With Disabilities in 2007 and its optional Protocol in 2010, it was only in January 23, 2019, that President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 but it regretted that even after signing the law, various leaders in the federation are yet to domesticate the law in their various states a situation which IAWPA says is most worrisome and not encouraging.

She urged Nigerians especially those in authority to stand up for the rights of those living with disabilities because nobody cames to this world happy that he or she is disabled.

