Sports

Disappointment in Tehran after World Cup loss to US

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Iranians had been hoping for a repeat of their 1998 World Cup victory over the United States but their 1-0 defeat in Qatar on Tuesday plunged Tehran into disappointed silence as they exited the tournament.

There was no replay of the street celebrations last Friday, when people danced after Iran beat Wales.

In a cultural centre in the north of the capital, a dozen families had gathered at the start of the evening to watch the game in Qatar on a big screen.

“Come on, come on,” parents and children cried, waving Iranian flags.

A US goal in the 38th minute, however, soon put a damper on hopes of a repeat of Iran’s 1998 win.

The match had been billed as the “Mother of all football matches” in the runup, after decades of mutual enmity between the geopolitical foes.

But watching the game, Asghar Mohammadi, a 50-year-old shopkeeper, said he was surprised by the friendly atmosphere on the pitch.

“Many said this game would be contaminated by politics, but we only saw friendly behaviour between the players on the pitch. Every time a player fell, the opponent helped him up,” he said.

“Our players fought with all their might, especially in the second half,” he added.

While it was not the World Cup final, the match still made headlines because of its symbolic and political significance to two countries which have not had diplomatic relations in more than 40 years.

“Politicians sometimes use football as a political tool, but in my opinion sport should not be politicised,” said Amir Moradian, a 45-year-old topographer.

“I wanted Iran to win the match. I was very sad about the result. This loss makes people sad, it’s natural, but we mustn’t lose hope, and think about the next tournaments,” he said.

Another spectator criticised the tactics of the national team.

“In my opinion, our players were looking for a draw, it was a bad tactic, they should have played to win, they were capable of it. We should have won against America. It was a shame.”

If Iran had drawn they would have advanced to the last 16 for the first time in their history.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Chelsea re-sign Lukaku for club record £97.5m

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea have re-signed striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5m. The 28-year-old Belgian returns to Stamford Bridge on a five-year deal, having left the Blues to join Everton for £28m in 2014, reports the BBC. The fee is just short of the British transfer record of £100m paid by Manchester City for Jack Grealish. […]
Sports

Oguche/Bullet B’ball championship to herald NBBF Final-8 playoffs

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Sam Oguche/Bullet Energy championship has gained a big boost as top Nigerian basketball teams are now poised to use it as a dress rehearsal for the Nigeria Basket Federation 2022 Final-8 playoffs. The Oguche/Bullet competition billed for November 1 to 6, 2022 will be staged at the Sports Hall of the National Stadium in […]
Sports

Dangote Visits Revamped Moshood Abiola Stadium Pitch, Lauds Minister’s Commitment To Sports Development

Posted on Author Reporter

…as CAF approves stadium for international matches Billionaire businessman and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, on Thursday, visited the newly renovated Moshood Abiola National Stadium pitch, adopted by him under the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare’s  Adopt-a-Pitch initiative. Dangote, whose company, Dangote Industries Group, sponsored the rehabilitation of the pitch, expressed satisfaction […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica