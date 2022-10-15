Disaster Foretold: How climate change, opening of dams, others contribute to flooding

The raging floods that have continued to ravage parts of the country on a daily basis have left trail of tragedies and hardships among citizens, reports Isioma Madike

When the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), predicted normal to above normal rainfall season across Nigeria, not many took the prediction seriously, especially when the rain did not come early in some parts of the country. But, when it finally came, it was with full force, and as always, it was accompanied by heavy flooding in many states.

However, NiMet and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) are still warning that more states are likely to experience floods in the coming days. They specifically cited states in the North Central, South-East and South-West as most vulnerable.

The Director-General, NiMet, Mansur Bako Matazu and the Director-General, NIHSA, Clement Nze, gave the indication in Abuja, at the opening ceremony of a workshop on hydro-meteorological status and outlook system. The NiMet DG said in the coming days, there would be high intensity rains; this, according to him, would be made worse with the dams being let open. He had said: “Remember, we issued the forecast in February and we followed up with the monthly updates that we are going to have above normal rainfall in most parts of the country.

So, in terms of the rainfall induced floods, we have seen the peak but we told you that this rainwater gets collected into the reservoirs and dams, and whenever they are filled, it gets spilled. “On September 13, the Lagbo Dam was released and also the Kainji and Shiroro dams were released.

So, what we’re witnessing now is riverine flooding,” Matazu said. He said from information from the NIHSA “we’re going to see more floods now that the rains are concentrating on the North Central and the Southern states. We’re going to see more of these floods in the North Central states as we are seeing in Kogi and also in the South-Eastern and South-Western states as we are beginning to see in parts of South-West,” he said.

Nze noted that the flood that had happened was primarily caused by rainfall and not the released dams. He said the floods became inevitable because some people had built on flood plains, coupled with the rise in water levels in the River Niger and Benue. Within the week, the Federal Government affirmed the worry of many when it declared that over 500 Nigerians had died and about 1,411,051 affected as a result of the flood across the country. The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, spoke to the media on the flood incident.

Sani-Gwarzo, while giving updates of the flood disaster, also disclosed that 31 states of the federation and the FCT were affected. According to the permanent secretary, about 146,734 hectares of farmlands were equally destroyed and 89,348 houses damaged. “Over 500 people are reported dead. 1,411,051 persons have been affected.

The displaced persons that have moved out of their locations are up to 790,254. About 1,546 persons that were displaced are injured. “Furthermore, 44,099 houses are partially damaged; 45,249 houses were totally damaged and 76,168 hectares of farmland are partially damaged; while 70,566 hectares of farmland are completely damaged,” he had said.

Earlier, the Lagos State government had alerted residents of the state, especially those residing on the banks of Ogun River to relocate upland. The state had also directed property owners and developers to desist from embarking on any form of physical development without adherence to processes and procedures outlined by the government to provide habitable structures across the state. On the Ogun River Banks, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, who issued the red alert, stressed the need for residents to be vigilant.

Bello said the situation might also be worsened by the release of water from Oyan Dam by the managers, the Ogun Oshun River Basin Development Authority, which has increased the level of water in the lagoon. He listed areas likely to be affected to include: Ketu, Alapere, Agric, Owode Onirin, Ajegunle, Alagbole, Kara, Isheri Olowora, Araromi Otun Orisha community, Agiliti, Maidan, Mile 12, Odo Ogun, Owode Elede, Agboyi 1, Agboyi II, and Agboyi III.

“The state government is also working in collaboration with the Ogun Oshun River Basin Development Authority to ensure that water releases from the dam have a minimal negative impact on the residents,” Bello said. Meanwhile, residents of Lokoja and neighbouring districts in Kogi State are going through the worst of times due to the devastation caused by the flooding, which, reports say, will take years to rebuild, just as the material cost and human hardship caused by the flood in the state may take several years to get over. The floods are said to have affected over nine local government areas in Kogi State: Kogi-Koto, Lokoja, Igalamela- Odolu, Bassa, Idah, Ibaji, Omala, Ajaokuta, and Ofu, ravaging over 160 communities.

The homes of influential Kogi citizens were not spared, either. The menace has led to the displacement of many, destroyed businesses, farmlands, crops, schools, hospitals, and homes. Presently, the Abuja-Lokoja Expressway is a nightmare for travellers as the road is the main gateway between the North and the South of Nigeria.

The highway has inadvertently transformed into a notorious gridlock hub, especially for articulated trucks and other heavy duty vehicles transporting goods to the South and North and vice versa. Motorists are having a hard time negotiating the failed sections of the Bida to Lapai part of Suleja-Bida-Mokwa road as the entire road is blocked, with traffic diverted from Lokoja to Abuja road worsening the situation.

Travellers and motorists had also bemoaned the discomforts associated with plying the alternative routes advised by the Federal Road Safety Commission as a result of the heavy flooding of the Koton-Karfe part of the Abuja-Lokoja Highway. Also in Delta State, many persons have been rendered homeless as floods ravage many of its communities.

It was reported that several farmlands and other properties were destroyed by the flood. Some of the communities currently under the water include Okwagbe, Iyede-Ame and Agbodobiri in Ughelli South, Ndokwa East and Bururu Local Government Areas respectively. Other communities most affected, according to SaharaReporters, are Ikpide- Irri riverine community, Uzere, Ivrogbo-Irri, Araya, Aviara, Emede, Umeh, Irri all in Isoko South council area of the state as well as Iyede-Ame, Lagos-Iyede, Onogbokor, Ashaka, Ibrede and Abbi in Ndokwa East council area including, Oyede, Ellu, Eberedeni, Okpe, Ofagbe, Bethel, Ukpudhe, Asaba-Ase, Ase, Kwale, Oko, Beneku, Asaba among other communities.

The ravaging flood was also said to have sacked the Igwe of Abala Kingdom, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Igwe Fredrick Egbunokonye, from his Palace after submerging the kingdom. In Asaba, the Delta State capital, the surging flood has also sacked residents of Abuta Lane, Kamwanya Konwea and other streets in Asaba, on the bank of River Niger. The flood, which has wreaked havoc in 65 of 73 communities in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state, has rendered many people homeless, and destroyed crops worth millions of naira. Worst hit communities, according to reports, are Iselegu, Aboh, Ushie, Ashaka, Igbuku and Ibrede.

Earlier in a meeting with members of the State 2022 Flood Management Committee, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, was said to have expressed his administration’s readiness to tackle the challenges that may be thrown up by the flood. However, the state government, reports say, is yet to take any concrete measure to mitigate the effects of the raging flood.

In the far North, authorities in Jigawa State have reported several deaths as a result of the floods that have continued to wreak havoc on communities in the North-Western state. The Chairman of Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sani Babura, who confirmed the deaths, lamented that flooding in the state has reached an alarming stage. He stated that the number of communities affected by the floods was increasing every day, a development he said has aggravated the situation. According to him, more than 100,000 people have been forced out of their homes and some of them are living within the 49 camps established by the state government to provide shelter for displaced people.

“With regards to the farmlands, roads, and other infrastructure destroyed by the flooding, an assessment is ongoing and the statistics will be released, but the damage is enormous,” the SEMA boss said. He said that 16 local government areas of the state were affected and more than 72 people have died with property, livelihoods, and infrastructure damaged as of September 7. Other states heavily affected by the raging flood include Kebbi, Niger, Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Edo, Anambra, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa. Meanwhile, the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, while expressing concern over the havoc floods had caused around the country lately, urged the Federal Government to urgently set up and empower a Presidential Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Committee that would consist of eminent and wealthy Nigerians.

The committee, according to Okoh, was to mobilise financial assistance from both the public and private sectors for the victims of the flood disaster in communities across the country. However, many are still worried that the rain is not abating, particularly in Lagos State. Worries increased not only for residents but also for visitors to the city who take a drive around the state.

By the time the rain resumed on Thursday, many parts of Lagos went back to a familiar path with many of the neighbourhoods completely submerged. Residents had to roll up trousers to walk on the streets to avoid being smeared, and motorists had to wade through waterlogged roads. With the ugly situation, people have been recounting the sad experiences of the past and are afraid of what the next weeks and months have in stock for them. Lagos, the commercial hub of the most populous black nation in the world, is usually exposed to untold economic and environmental hardship every time it rains heavily.

People are often forced to grapple with the horrendous effects of floods with human and vehicular activities paralysed to a standstill. Though the storm water, accompanied by strong wind, has ebbed in most parts of the city, it has nonetheless left desolation among those that were impacted harshly. At junctions of feeder streets in most parts of the sprawling city are heaps of used water sachets and debris percolated by shallow floods that found inadequate avenues of normal flows blocking the canals and waterways. Some are overgrown with weeds; others filled with refuse heaps. Kosofe-Ketu, a densely populated “ghetto”, which houses the popular Mile 12 Market where people from different parts of the country congregate, has been the most hit in the recent past.

In virtually every open space in and around this “jungle,” heaps of faeces literally jostle for space with human beings. From the homes, faeces wrapped up in newspapers are launched from windows, scattering into a mess. It piles the streets as though they are articles of ornament. Yet, no one seems to bother about it. The streets, apart from being riddled with huge potholes and gullies, have been narrowed to single lanes due to the mammoth refuse congealed by rain water whose passage is inhibited by blocked drains.

It has been like that for years. Whenever it rains, the flood sweeps the refuse to the middle of the road, making movement of any kind difficult. Kosofe-Ketu, however, is actually a reflection of the sorry state of most parts of Lagos – a state which appears to have lost its excellence to putrefaction, filth and flood. Ojuelegba, a bustling centre of commercial activities and bus terminal, is also a pathetic site to behold in this season. So is Ojota-Maryland-Ikorodu Road axis, which often turns to a mini-swimming pool each time it rains.

Flooding here is so severe that many vehicles get submerged in it, resulting in a long stretch of vehicles on both sides of Ikorodu Road, a major gateway to the city. Oshodi, Mafoluku, Ijeshatedo, Agege and FESTAC Town are equally floodprone. The Oshodi-Apapa Expressway is usually a nightmare during the rains as motorists spend hours navigating its difficult terrain. It is still a puzzle that a major epidemic has not broken out in this environment, given the mountains of refuse that dot the landscape. Allen Avenue, one of the major commercial centres, which is also close to Alausa, the seat of the state government, is fast losing its glamour too.

The flood at the Alade Market end of the road makes the road impassable for cars and pedestrians. They are, most times, forced to make a detour or fold up their dresses before they can ‘swim’ through the place. The same scenario plays out in Ikeja Roundabout and Oba Akran Avenue. On Agege Motor Road, the situation is also terrible. Though a federal road, the state government has taken it upon itself to repair it.

But, just as those handling the road are busy working on it, heaps of refuse jostle for space at the other side of the highway. “The situation is pathetic,” says Idayat Balogun, a nurse in one of the private hospitals in the metropolis. According to her, the situation deteriorated when most of the local government areas decided to turn sites meant for refuse dump to shopping malls. The water paths are blocked by the several buildings that line the banks of the Lagoon, canals, and drains also. That mainly accounts for why storm water floods the streets, homes, and other unlikely places.

This, according to many, is a national challenge since flood risk is not properly considered in land-use planning, nor is it properly understood by people living in areas subject to high-impact flooding events. Repeatedly, the Lagos State government sends out its work teams to clean up the city’s tertiary drains and canals and compel residents to clear out their primary drains just before the rain sets in.

These water channels are usually clogged with solid waste dumped by some residents that are ignorant of the consequences. Interestingly, the state government knew the rain would come very hard this year. While presenting the Year 2022 Seasonal Climate Predictions in April, Bello had hinted that there would likely be “days with extremely high rainfall, which may result in flooding.” The government reportedly discussed with the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority which, according to reports, has ensured control and monitoring of the steady and systemic release of water from Oyan Dam to prevent flooding downstream.

In 1984, the Federal Government, according to reports, took a $72 million loan from the World Bank on behalf of the state government. The aim was to extend the primary storm drainage network of the metropolitan area to ameliorate wasteful and costly problems of flooding. The loan was repayable in 20 years.

There was also an effort known as ‘Drainage Master Plan for Lagos State and Pilot Area Integrated Infrastructure System’, reportedly prepared by a company, Dar Al-Handasah Consultants/ CIVTRA Consultants, an international consortium of professional service firms. It operates in Africa out of Cairo, Egypt, among others, the reports said. The company was said to have identified the storm water drainage problems in Lagos and developed surface water drainage systems in line with sustainable development and green storm water systems.

“They also proposed effective and economic mitigation and prevention measures. They then prepared a storm water drainage master plan and an environmental policy framework. The company said they went beyond their plans and provided hands-on support to fix part of Lagos State’s drainage system, providing the state with a life that is far less disrupted by floods,” said one report. However, what the recent floods have shown is that the plan was not full proof. With a population of over 21 million people living and working in Lagos, the city experiences a steady influx of people from neighbouring states, and its population is projected to double in size by 2050.

The city, which has earned the status of the largest in Africa, has a high proportion of residents living in floodprone areas. Many of these people are actively employed and vital to the economy; nevertheless, they are forced to settle in these areas due to affordability and other socio-economic reasons. Incidentally, the occurrence of natural disasters is of growing concern globally due to drastic changes in climatic conditions. These changes are said to be increasingly felt in the Global South, ranging from disruption, damage to loss of lives.

A recent report by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) as quoted by Ndubuaku Kanayo, titled: “The Human Cost of Weather Related Disasters” revealed that over the last 20 years, 90 per cent of major disasters have been caused by 6,457 recorded floods, storms, heat waves, droughts and other weather-related events. In Kanayo’s report, Ms. Margareta Wahlström, head of UNISDR, had said: “Weather and climate are major drivers of disaster risk and this report demonstrates that the world is paying a high price in lives lost.”

Over the last 30 years, urban flooding, a natural disaster in many parts of the world, his report said, has continued to rear its ugly head. A United Nations report on the International Strategy for Disaster Reduction, also suggests that to reduce the effects of these floods, it is crucial that a sound flood management policy is formulated. Such policy should be driven by knowledge of the frequency and magnitude of impacts of these floods.

