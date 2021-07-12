News Top Stories

Disaster looms in Nigeria, Afenifere warns FG

The pan Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, has warned that the Nigerian nation was at the brink of an avoidable catastrophe that requires urgent actions, insisting that the most potent preventive measure was restructuring that would return the country to true federalism.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Jare Ajayi, in a release made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan yesterday, the observation was part of the resolutions of the Executive Council at the meeting held at the Lagos residence of its acting Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, last week.

 

According to him, after the elders had reviewed recent developments in the country, they agreed that the signs “are ominous requiring steps to prevent the country from apocalypse”.

 

The release, which represented the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, indicated that the elders endorsed the recent resolutions of the governors of Southern Nigeria with regard to placing a total ban on open grazing and having state police.

The release noted that “Afenifere is in full support of the governors to have laws banning open grazing latest by September 1, this year. We notice that some states already have this law enacted.

 

We urge the remaining states to enact the law expeditiously. Beyond the enactment, however, we call for immediate enforcement of the law so as to put an end to various vices that the act of open grazing is engendering”.

Among those at the meeting presided over by Chief Ayo Adebanjo were the Deputy Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan; the Secretary General, Chief Sola Ebiseni; the Treasurer, Chief Supo Sonibare; the National Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu; the Secretary for the Diaspora, Engineer Adebayo Adenekan; the Director of Research, Dr. Akin Fapohunda, and Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo.

 

The pan Yoruba organisation frowned at the disapproval being expressed by some northern elements to the position of Southern governors prompting it to ask the questions: “Of what intrinsic benefits has open grazing been in the recent past going by various studies that have been done? It is on record, for instance, that open grazing is one of the major causes of desertification that is occurring in the northern part of the country.

 

It is also on record that cows reared in a ranch are far more productive, healthier and are less tasking for the rearer, compared to the ones being driven from one place to another in search of food and water. And certainly those in ranches constitute less risk to neighbouring communities compared to the ones migrating from one place to another”.

Afenifere maintained that the seeming intractable security challenges in the country are due largely to the restraint put in the way of state governors, stressing that “The governors are described as Chief Security Officers of their respective states, yet they have no security agency that can be deployed to where crimes are being committed with arms: a security agency that can arrest, investigate and prosecute.

 

Those of them who came up with some security apparatus like Amotekun are disempowered because they could not bear arms. And when they arrest suspected criminals, such suspects must be handed over to the police.

