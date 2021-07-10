News

Disaster management: FG trains community on emergency response

The federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has held a two-day training for Community Emergency Response Teams in the North. The training which ended in Kaduna on Thursday saw 40 participants from MDAs involved in humanitarian emergency response and rescue operations in the 19 states of the North.

In her welcome address, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, stated that the ministry has been proactively reviewing the existing legal frameworks, mapping the stakeholders and designing a framework for the coordination of disaster management.

“The ministry is coordinating all activities necessary to build, sustain and improve the capacity to prepare for, protect against, respond to and recover from threatening or actual natural or human-induced disasters. Furthermore, the ministry is enhancing the safety and security of organisations providing humanitarian services across the country.” The minister, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Disaster Management, Abubakar Sulaiman, explained that the mandate of the ministry is to among other things, provide effective coordination of national and international humanitarian intervention, and ensure strategic disaster mitigation and preparedness to response in partnership with Mzury Nigeria Limited.

‘‘We have organised this training for the purpose of guiding you to identify the consequence of disaster on migration, understand the roles and responsibilities of first responders towards mitigation of migration due to disasters, to understand the effects of disasters on migration and how to mitigate such and to also acquire the ability to appropriately respond to migration resulting from disasters.”

The facilitator of the capacity training Rev. Father Emeka Xris Obiezu, described the training as very apt, considering the various and complex humanitarian crises experienced in different parts of the country. Obiezu said that the sessions of the training were interactive and enabled experience sharing among the participants under the guide of the facilitators. “The result of the group work and the pre and post evaluation tests bore witness to an increased capacity of the participants, which is an indicative that the goals of the training were achieved.”

