Disaster Management: NEMA trains 41 staff on basic first aid administration

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it has trained 41 staff of the agency on Basic First Aid Administration for emergency and disaster management situations.

Mr Evans Ugoh, Head of Imo-Abia operations office of NEMA disclosed this to the newsmen on Wednesday in Owerri.

He said NEMA partnered Red Cross Nigeria for the certificate and re-certification course, adding that the trainees would be saddled with the responsibility of providing immediate first aid to revive disaster victims.

He said the programme was in line with the policy of President Muhammadu Buhari to build a robust emergency medical services personnel in the country.

“The application of basic first aid is one of the critical components of disaster management, it provides for immediate support to resuscitate and stabilize victims of disaster before proper medical attention.

“This course is also envisaged to increase the competence of the agency’s personnel in disaster management and equip them with life saving skills,” he said.

