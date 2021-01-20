Metro & Crime

Disaster Management: NEMA trains 41 staff on basic first aid administration

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Comment(0)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it has trained 41 staff of the agency on Basic First Aid Administration for emergency and disaster management situations.
Mr Evans Ugoh, Head of Imo-Abia operations office of NEMA disclosed this to the newsmen on Wednesday in Owerri.
He said NEMA partnered Red Cross Nigeria for the certificate and re-certification course, adding that the trainees would be saddled with the responsibility of providing immediate first aid to revive disaster victims.
He said the programme was in line with the policy of President Muhammadu Buhari to build a robust emergency medical services personnel in the country.
“The application of basic first aid is one of the critical components of disaster management, it provides for immediate support to resuscitate and stabilize victims of disaster before proper medical attention.
“This course is also envisaged to increase the competence of the agency’s personnel in disaster management and equip them with life saving skills,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NMA embarks on strike over UCTH doctor’s kidnap

Posted on Author Clement James

A medical doctor with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Dr. Godwin Udo, has been kidnapped in Calabar, Cross River State. His abduction has pitched the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) against the state government. Udo was abducted on Sunday, at his residence at Bateba Street about 7pm by gunmen numbering five. The doctor’s abductors […]
Metro & Crime

Borno: Police rescue soldiers from Boko Haram

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Police Counter-Terrorism operatives have rescued two soldiers who were earlier abducted by Boko Haram fighters in Borno State.   According to PRNigeria, the terrorists had killed some security personnel and abducted others after an attack on soldiers on a patrol.   This came after Nigerian troops had also repelled an attempt by terrorists to seize […]
Metro & Crime

Benue SUBEB a conduit pipe for individuals to siphone money – Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday dropped a bomshell again on the alleged fraudulent activities being perpetrated at the State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB). The governor said: “The agency has now become a pocket for many individuals to come in and amass wealth through fraudulent means”. The governor disclosed this while receiving the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica