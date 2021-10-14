News

Disaster risk: Red Cross decries Nigerians’ attitude to early warnings

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) yesterday decried Nigerians’ attitude to early warnings by disaster risk professionals, saying that such neglect has often led to avoidable destruction of lives and property across the country. This disclosure was made in Abuja, at an event organised by the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) FCT chapter, as part of activities marking this year’s United Nations’ Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The Coordinator, Volunteers, Gender and Youths of NRCS, Fatima Nasir, said it was heartbreaking seeing the rate at which Nigerians discard professional advice, especially those relating to the effects of climate change.

Nasir noted that some of the chances for natural disasters, like flooding, and fire incidents could be reduced, if only all stakeholders could synergise and work together with relevant information. Also speaking, Chairman, Nigerian Red Cross Society, FCT chapter, Rev. Monday Aluola, said the humanitarian organisation had trained about 3,000 volunteers across different communities in Abuja to help in disaster reduction education.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Enugu’s LBP to catalyse industrial revolution in South-East – NEPZA boss

Posted on Author KENNETH OFOMA

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) yesterday in Enugu declared that the Lion Business Park (LBP), a multi-billion industrial cluster located within the Enugu Free Trade Zone (II) at the 9th Mile Corner axis of Enugu State has the potential to jump-start the economic and industrial revolution of the South-East geo-political zone of the […]
News

Tinubu mourns Akirun of Ikirun

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed sadness over the transition of Akirun of Ikirun, Oba AbdulRauf Olawale Adedeji 11. He commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the late monarch and the people of ancient Ikirunland over the transition. In a condolence message by his Media Office on Friday, Tinubu described […]
News Top Stories

Stampede as imported cow escapes from cargo hole at Lagos airport

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

There was a drama at the cargo area at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, when one of the 250 cows flown into the country through the airport broke loose from its crate, leaving airport workers at the tarmac running for cover. According to information gathered, the cows, which were flown […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica