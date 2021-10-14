Disaster risk: Red Cross decries Nigerians’ attitude to early warnings

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) yesterday decried Nigerians’ attitude to early warnings by disaster risk professionals, saying that such neglect has often led to avoidable destruction of lives and property across the country. This disclosure was made in Abuja, at an event organised by the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) FCT chapter, as part of activities marking this year’s United Nations’ Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The Coordinator, Volunteers, Gender and Youths of NRCS, Fatima Nasir, said it was heartbreaking seeing the rate at which Nigerians discard professional advice, especially those relating to the effects of climate change.

Nasir noted that some of the chances for natural disasters, like flooding, and fire incidents could be reduced, if only all stakeholders could synergise and work together with relevant information. Also speaking, Chairman, Nigerian Red Cross Society, FCT chapter, Rev. Monday Aluola, said the humanitarian organisation had trained about 3,000 volunteers across different communities in Abuja to help in disaster reduction education.

Like this: Like Loading...