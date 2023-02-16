News

Disbandment of Ebubeagu miscarriage of justice –Ebonyi govt

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Ebonyi State Government, yesterday, described the Federal High Court’s judgement in the state, which disbanded Ebubeagu Security Network as miscarriage of justice. The government said the judge who delivered the judgement erred. Special Security Consultant tothe government, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, stated this at a press briefing in Abakaliki, the state capital. A Federal High Court in Abakaliki had on Tuesday disbanded Ebubeagu Security Network in the state. Emegha who described the judgement as mind of the judge, vowed that the Ebubeagu will continue to function in the state.

He accused opposition of masterminding the judgement. His words: “Nobody should joke with the security of the society because it is a wind that blows no one any good. “I am not surprised becausejusticeisinthemindof the judge. You can just wake up and give judgement and everyone will obey it. “If Nigerian system will get corrected, let them start with the judiciary.

This matter went to the state high court and it was in favour of Ebubeagu. The matter has been appealed. “Opposition had boasted that they will disband Ebubeagu. We will not listen to the Federal High Court because we had similar ruling which is in our favour. “In as much as it is a ruling from a respected court, and we have appealed the ruling, Ebubeagu will continue to do their jobs. Nothing will make the operatives jittery because they were properly constituted. In as much as the matter has been appealed, Ebubeagu will continue to function effectively. “It is the handiwork of the opposition. Removing of Ebubeagu will not make you win election. Election is by PVCs,” he stated. “About 12 Ebubeagu operatives are in the prisons, and they have been there since last year. “We will not adhere to the judgement of the Federal High Court because it was a biased judgement, and we saw it coming.”

 

Our Reporters

