…disbands mining task force, orders reconstitution

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered the immediate disbandment of the Mining Joint Taskforce (JTF). In a statement, his spokesman Olawale Rasheed said the decision was taken in the bid to drive to clean up the solid mineral sector. Adeleke directed the task force to hand over all government vehicles and documents in their possession to the Solid Minerals Committee, with a new task force reconstituted immediately.

The governor had set up the committee to look into the activities of stakeholders within the sector with a view to putting an end to revenue leakages, unauthorised appropriation of solid minerals and tackling increasing criminal activities around the mining communities. “I consequently direct the Chairman of the Solid Mineral Committee to take necessary steps to ensure a seamless transition from the old to the new JTF.”

 

