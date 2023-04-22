Politics

Discard Kwankwaso Moves Back To APC Or Else… – APC Chieftain

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

…. Says Barau Jibrin Must Be Senate President

A former President Muhammadu Buhari’s strong ally and member of the Buhari Organization (TBO), AbdulMajid Danbilki Kwamanda, has sent a strong warning to the President-elect, Sen. Bola Ahmad Tinubu not to think of accepting secretive moves by Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP back to APC.

This is even as the former Buhari’s strong supporter, said Senator Barau Jibrin from Kano, must be allowed to becomes the next Senate President as a payback to Northwest votes.

Kwamanda cautioned Tinubu that bringing Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP into the Party will only spell doom and create serious fracas between Party Loyalists.

Danbilki Kwamanda who was reacting to news of alleged secret meetings between Kwankwaso and the President-Elect aiming at wooing the Former Kano Governor back to the Party warned, “We will fight to a standstill this moves no matter what will happen to the Party”.

Speaking to journalists at the NUJ Secretariat, he said the party and people in the North have done their best for Tinubu’s emergence as the president, hence the need for him to compensate them, adding that politics in the North is different and difficult to be manipulated by one single person.

He said as an analyst, he knows Kwankwaso to be selfish and always joining a particular group or party for his own personal gains not for the general public, and that he will not be of advantage to the APC

“We have heard some gossip underground in our party that Tinubu will drag Kwankwaso to APC just because he won Kano in the 2023 elections or on the ISIS that he has people. This is not possible with our party and if he insists on this we will not allow it and we won’t follow him.

“The North produced a large number of votes for APC to win the election, and instead of paying us for what we did, they are now trying to bring Kwankwaso. Apart from Kano, he didn’t win any other place. And here in the North, our politics are different and unique. Despite Kwankwaso as an opposition, we can win elections wherever we found ourselves,” he said.

According to him, bringing Kwankwaso means betraying Northerners which will not be in favour of Tinubu in future politics.

He debunked the rumours saying that Kwankwaso’s coming will block the chances of Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, adding that Shettima is far higher than the former in terms of national politics.

Speaking on the 10th National Assembly, Commander said only Northwest deserved the Senate President and that the South-South has no basis to criticize the decision since they didn’t join forces that form the new government.

“They didn’t work for us, they were against the Muslim-Muslin ticket. They didn’t consider it during Jonathan when the president, Senate President and his deputy were all Christians. So now it is time for the North, even in the North, it is time for Barau Jibrin to be the Senate president. This is our choice and is what we are calling for, ” he said.

He called on the National Chairman of the Party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to stop propagating for zoning, saying that northerners will not support that and it won’t be good for the party.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Ondo 2020: Jegede’s emergence exposes cracks in PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

There are indications that all is not well in Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since the emergence of Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) as the party’s candidate on July 22.   This indication emerged on Monday at the presentation of certificate of return to the candidate by the PDP leadership. None of the […]
Politics

Kogi PDP Primary: Makarfi To Preside Over Guber Election Committee

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie

Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, a former Governor of Kaduna State, has been chosen by the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) to chair the Kogi State governorship primary elections, which will take place on Sunday in Lokoja, the state capital. In a statement issued by the leadership of the party through the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature said the […]
Politics

Governors’ bipartisan solution to national malaise

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

From the tirades between the Southern governors and the Federal Government, no one is left in doubt that the nation is enmeshed in a conflict situation. The case is even more intriguing when the leaders of various socio-cultural groups joined the fray.   The issues at stake are very few but they are constitutional and […]

Leave a Comment