Discard Kwankwaso Moves Back To APC Or Else… – APC Chieftain

…. Says Barau Jibrin Must Be Senate President

A former President Muhammadu Buhari’s strong ally and member of the Buhari Organization (TBO), AbdulMajid Danbilki Kwamanda, has sent a strong warning to the President-elect, Sen. Bola Ahmad Tinubu not to think of accepting secretive moves by Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP back to APC.

This is even as the former Buhari’s strong supporter, said Senator Barau Jibrin from Kano, must be allowed to becomes the next Senate President as a payback to Northwest votes.

Kwamanda cautioned Tinubu that bringing Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP into the Party will only spell doom and create serious fracas between Party Loyalists.

Danbilki Kwamanda who was reacting to news of alleged secret meetings between Kwankwaso and the President-Elect aiming at wooing the Former Kano Governor back to the Party warned, “We will fight to a standstill this moves no matter what will happen to the Party”.

Speaking to journalists at the NUJ Secretariat, he said the party and people in the North have done their best for Tinubu’s emergence as the president, hence the need for him to compensate them, adding that politics in the North is different and difficult to be manipulated by one single person.

He said as an analyst, he knows Kwankwaso to be selfish and always joining a particular group or party for his own personal gains not for the general public, and that he will not be of advantage to the APC

“We have heard some gossip underground in our party that Tinubu will drag Kwankwaso to APC just because he won Kano in the 2023 elections or on the ISIS that he has people. This is not possible with our party and if he insists on this we will not allow it and we won’t follow him.

“The North produced a large number of votes for APC to win the election, and instead of paying us for what we did, they are now trying to bring Kwankwaso. Apart from Kano, he didn’t win any other place. And here in the North, our politics are different and unique. Despite Kwankwaso as an opposition, we can win elections wherever we found ourselves,” he said.

According to him, bringing Kwankwaso means betraying Northerners which will not be in favour of Tinubu in future politics.

He debunked the rumours saying that Kwankwaso’s coming will block the chances of Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, adding that Shettima is far higher than the former in terms of national politics.

Speaking on the 10th National Assembly, Commander said only Northwest deserved the Senate President and that the South-South has no basis to criticize the decision since they didn’t join forces that form the new government.

“They didn’t work for us, they were against the Muslim-Muslin ticket. They didn’t consider it during Jonathan when the president, Senate President and his deputy were all Christians. So now it is time for the North, even in the North, it is time for Barau Jibrin to be the Senate president. This is our choice and is what we are calling for, ” he said.

He called on the National Chairman of the Party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to stop propagating for zoning, saying that northerners will not support that and it won’t be good for the party.