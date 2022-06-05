Faith

Disciples to mark 1 yr of TB Joshua’s death

Posted on

Some disciples of late Prophet Temitope TB Joshua have unveiled plans to mark the first anniversary of his demise and to keep alive his legacy.

 

The philanthropist died at age 57 on Saturday, June 5, 2021 but the church confirmed the news on Sunday, June 6. Prophetess Olayinka Deborah, one of Joshua’s spiritual daughters in a memorial tribute wrote on Saturday: “It’s one year already! Hummm!

 

My mentor, great general in the Lord’s Army, Snr. Prophet TB Joshua you are greatly missed. “A caring, generous and loving father like no other!

 

The whole world missed your pure teaching of forgiveness, love, compassion towards others regardless of ethnic, culture, religion, difference etc. You made forgiveness so easy, even when one does not receive it back.

 

“A man after God’s own heart; you lived your life for others. It is still like a dream to many not only me but the entire world. I shall forever celebrate you, knowing that you are not dead. You only changed position and appearance from this wicked world, to a glorious abode.

 

“If selflessness was a person, you made a very big difference. What you taught me can never be forgotten or erased from me. The legacy you gave me was nothing but prayer, steadfast to the thing of God.

 

Learn to forgive others, even when I don’t receive it from others. “Your departure showed how special you are in the hand of your creator, who commissioned you for the glorious mission which you were born for, lived for and you truly died for as you often said. Rest on God’s General!”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

