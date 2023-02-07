Discipline, hold leaders accountable though your ballot Osinbajo tells Nigerians

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advised Nigerians to regulate, discipline and hold their leaders accountable through the ballot as enshrined in the nation’s constitution, and ensure they vote for candidates and parties with ability to manifest the future they want.

Osinbajo, who spoke on the theme of the NLC 13th Delegates Conference; “Building People Power , National Unity and A Quest For A New Social Contract” Tuesday in Abuja, insisted that citizens were empowered through the instrumentality of the ballot, adding that there was a constitutional basis for the covenant between citizens and the government.

He said: “Our constitution says and I quote, ‘that the security and welfare of the Nigerian people shall be the primary purpose of government’ and of course, the second chapter of the Constitution on Directive Principles and objectives of state policy elaborates on the thematic areas of social and economic covenants that bind the Nigerian state and the society.

“Its deliverables include accessible qualitative education for the unlettered affordable health care for the sick, inclusion for the alienated social mobility for the poor, justice for the wrong security for the vulnerable and freedom for all.

“It is through the instrumentality of the ballot, that citizens regulate and discipline their leaders and hold them to account.

“In a few weeks Nigeria will have the opportunity to demonstrate that power by voting candidates and parties who can manifest the future that we want. And I believe that is a role the Labour Congress fits.”

