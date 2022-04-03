Discipline of the tongue

Memory Verse: “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.” Proverbs 18:21 “Indeed, we put bits in horses’ mouths that they may obey us, and we turn their whole body.

Look also at ships: although they are so large and are driven by fierce winds, they are turned by a very small rudder wherever the pilot desires. Even so the tongue is a little member and boasts great things” (James 3:3-5).

The human tongue is very small but what a great and intrinsic power is carried by the tongue. The tongue determines our destiny and greatness here on earth. Never doubt the power of the tiny tongue and never underestimate it. The tongue also is a fire, a world of evil among the parts of the body. The tongue has awesome potential for harm and for good.

The tongue evil power is expressed through gossip, lying, flattery, criticism, negative confession, curses, abuses, unwholesome words etc.

The true test of a man’s spirituality is not his ability to speak, as we are apt to think but rather his ability to bridle his tongue.Either make the tree good, and his fruit good; or else make the tree corrupt, and his fruit corrupt: for the tree is known by his fruit: O generation of vipers, how can ye, being evil, speak good things? for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.” The tongue will reveal what is on the inside.

The bible is saying that if anyone’s tongue is habitually unbridled, though his church attendance impeccable, his bible knowledge envied, his prayers many, his tithes exemplary and though he considers himself religious, he deceives himself and his religion is worthless (James 1:26) but offered to God on the altar, the tongue has awesome power for good. It can be used to preach, pray, sing, encourage others, exhort the brethren and glorify God.

How to discipline the tongue Pray about the sanctification of your tongue. Please do this on a daily basis. Memorize scriptures on this discipline (Prov. 10:11, 10:19, 10:31, 11:12, 16:24, 13:3, 17:20).

Think before you talk. Be cautious before you speak. Daily evaluation of the use of your tongue.

Avoid places where gossip and negative discussion is prevalent. Cut away any relationship with anyone that enjoys unwholesome or negative discussion.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...