Faith

Discipline of the tongue

Posted on Author Bishop Wale Adekoya Comment(0)

Memory Verse: “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.” Proverbs 18:21 “Indeed, we put bits in horses’ mouths that they may obey us, and we turn their whole body.

 

Look also at ships: although they are so large and are driven by fierce winds, they are turned by a very small rudder wherever the pilot desires. Even so the tongue is a little member and boasts great things” (James 3:3-5).

 

The human tongue is very small but what a great and intrinsic power is carried by the tongue. The tongue determines our destiny and greatness here on earth. Never doubt the power of the tiny tongue and never underestimate it. The tongue also is a fire, a world of evil among the parts of the body. The tongue has awesome potential for harm and for good.

 

The tongue evil power is expressed through gossip, lying, flattery, criticism, negative confession, curses, abuses, unwholesome words etc.

The true test of a man’s spirituality is not his ability to speak, as we are apt to think but rather his ability to bridle his tongue.Either make the tree good, and his fruit  good; or else make the tree corrupt, and his fruit corrupt: for the tree is known by his fruit: O generation of vipers, how can ye, being evil, speak good things? for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.” The tongue will reveal what is on the inside.

The bible is saying that if anyone’s tongue is habitually unbridled, though his church attendance impeccable, his bible knowledge envied, his prayers many, his tithes exemplary and though he considers himself religious, he deceives himself and his religion is worthless (James 1:26) but offered to God on the altar, the tongue has awesome power for good. It can be used to preach, pray, sing, encourage others, exhort the brethren and glorify God.

How to discipline the tongue Pray about the sanctification of your tongue. Please do this on a daily basis. Memorize scriptures on this discipline (Prov. 10:11, 10:19, 10:31, 11:12, 16:24, 13:3, 17:20).

Think before you talk. Be cautious before you speak. Daily evaluation of the use of your tongue.

Avoid places where gossip and negative discussion is prevalent. Cut away any relationship with anyone that enjoys unwholesome or negative discussion.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

The founder of Lighthouse Church, Dr. Shola Adeoye
Faith

Shocking: Pastors entertain guest ministers with beautiful ladies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The founder of Lighthouse Church, Dr. Shola Adeoye, has alleged that some pastors entertain their guest ministers with beautiful ladies after ministering in their churches.   Dr. Adeoye who is a US-based Nigerian pastor made the shocking allegations on Instagram, adding that some pastors entertain guest ministers by giving them beautiful women after they are […]
Faith

Christians are ambassadors for Christ

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

Ambassadors are representatives of their nationals and country in the foreign country of their residence. They have all the backings of their home government; hence, their statements, actions and inactions are deemed as that of the country they represent. The disciples of Our Lord Jesus Christ comprising the pastors, prophets, evangelists and other Christian or […]
Columnist Faith

Except the Lord builds the house

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

T he situation in the world today brought about by this novel but ravaging coronavirus disease also known as Covid 19 is worrisome. It is now the world is witnessing the economic effects of lockdown of factories, market places, land and air travels. Despite all efforts being made by various world government leaders, World Health […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica