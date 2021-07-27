Disclose confidential information, face consequences, Perm. Sec. warns State House staff

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, has cautioned staff against disclosure of confidential information without authorization, failing which they would be made to face the consequences in line with the public service rules.

Umar gave this warning Tuesday at the administration of Oath of Secrecy and Declaration of Secrecy to 42 members of staff of the State House handling classified documents. The oaths were administered by Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court.

According to a statement by Patience Tilley-Gyado, Assistant Director (Information), the Permanent Secretary warned that anyone found culpable would be made to face the penalties even after retirement.

He said: “We discovered that due to deployment of officers and retirement a number of our staff need to be placed under the radar so that they will be aware that their jobs, the kind of documents or information they are handling from day to day and beyond, are so important and must be safeguarded.

“That’s the reason we decided to do the needful by administering the Oath of Secrecy, highlighting the importance of letting them know what information they are managing and the consequences of the breach of such information.”

The Permanent Secretary, who disclosed that the exercise would be continuous, expressed delight that so far the State House has not recorded any breach of information.

Earlier before the administration of the Oaths, Mr Tukur Yahaya, the Director of Special Services Department, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, took the staff through sensitization, explaining the essence of the Official Secrets Act, 1962.

“The essence of this exercise is to ensure the safety and security of government information, documents and facilities,” he said.

