Disco Boards: BPE clarifies position on court order

The furore generated over the restructuring and tampering with board composition of some power distribution companies is yet to simmer as the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) yesterday disclosed that the boards had been named for affected Discos before an in terimcourtorderwasserved.

It reiterated that the board composition of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) by Fidelity Bank’s action was a contractual and commercial intervention between the Core Investor (Vigeo Power Limited) and the lender. It added that BPE’s involvement was as a result 40 per cent shareholding of government in BEDC. A statement issued by the Director General, BPE, Mr. Alex Okoh, said: “The attention of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP or Council) has been drawn to an Interim Order of the Federal High Court dated 8th July, 2022, in respect of a Suit between Vigeo Power Limited vs. Fidelity Bank Plc and 7 Others over the Board composition of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).”

 

