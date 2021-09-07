Business

DisCo partners Foundation to support less privileged

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Nigeria’s leading Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric (IE) has partnered with DashMe Foundation, in a philanthropic alliance that seeks to mobilize its workforce and resources towards donating to support charity. DashMe Foundation is a nonprofit charity organisation, which aims to change lives, one gift at a time, by creatively raising funds and awareness for grassroot charities in Africa.

 

Speaking on the partnership, IE’s Head of Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue, said the partnership with DashMe Foundation was in alignment with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, goals.

 

According to him, “the rationale behind mobilization of our staff to support this noble cause is to leverage our CSR platform which promotes the culture of giving back to communities in which we operate.”

 

He noted that the existing giveback culture in Ikeja Electric has helped to impact lives positively within the company’s network. “We are very confident that this collaboration with DashMe Foundation will further contribute to strengthening support to the needy and underserved communities, which is a positive change as well,” he said.

 

Giving further insight on the do ation drive, Ofulue said in celebration of this year’s International Charity Day, employees of the company are encouraged to voluntarily donate their neatly used clothes, books and other household items, which are expected to be put on sale at the DashMe Foundation stores and proceeds donated to charity.

 

On her part, the Chief Operating Officer, DashMe Foundation, Morinsola Arogundade explained that DashMe Stores business model relies on strategic partnerships with the staff of corporate Nigeria and that the partnership with Ikeja Electric is another key step in the mission.

 

“With our donation points in key Ikeja Electric outlets, we look forward to collections in the Ikeja area as well as enhanced sales due to increased awareness, in our short operational history, we have been able to operate profitably and regularly fund work with orphanages, vulnerable children, disadvantaged youth and victims of domestic violence in line with our mission,” she said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Role of financial institutions in smallholder farmers’ fortunes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In February 2017, famine was declared in South Sudan and Nigeria was mentioned alongside Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, and Yemen as also being countries with a high risk of famine. The situation turned grimmer when the 2020 Global Hunger Index ranked Nigeria 98th out of 107 countries surveyed, with a score of 29.2. This placed the […]
Business

Oil prices hold near multi-week lows on demand worries

Posted on Author Reporter

Oil prices edged up on Thursday, but held near multi-week lows hit overnight after U.S. data showed gasoline demand fell and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was lagging. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up nine cents or 0.22 per cent at $41.60 a barrel by 0349 GMT. Brent crude edged up two […]
Business

NDIC, CIBN intensify collaboration on professionalism in banking

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Bello Hassan, has stressed the need for effective collaboration between regulators and operators in the banking system for the establishment of sound ethics and professionalism in the industry.   He made the call during the courtesy visit by the executive council members […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica