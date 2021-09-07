DisCo partners Foundation to support less privileged

Nigeria’s leading Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric (IE) has partnered with DashMe Foundation, in a philanthropic alliance that seeks to mobilize its workforce and resources towards donating to support charity. DashMe Foundation is a nonprofit charity organisation, which aims to change lives, one gift at a time, by creatively raising funds and awareness for grassroot charities in Africa.

Speaking on the partnership, IE’s Head of Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue, said the partnership with DashMe Foundation was in alignment with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, goals.

According to him, “the rationale behind mobilization of our staff to support this noble cause is to leverage our CSR platform which promotes the culture of giving back to communities in which we operate.”

He noted that the existing giveback culture in Ikeja Electric has helped to impact lives positively within the company’s network. “We are very confident that this collaboration with DashMe Foundation will further contribute to strengthening support to the needy and underserved communities, which is a positive change as well,” he said.

Giving further insight on the do ation drive, Ofulue said in celebration of this year’s International Charity Day, employees of the company are encouraged to voluntarily donate their neatly used clothes, books and other household items, which are expected to be put on sale at the DashMe Foundation stores and proceeds donated to charity.

On her part, the Chief Operating Officer, DashMe Foundation, Morinsola Arogundade explained that DashMe Stores business model relies on strategic partnerships with the staff of corporate Nigeria and that the partnership with Ikeja Electric is another key step in the mission.

“With our donation points in key Ikeja Electric outlets, we look forward to collections in the Ikeja area as well as enhanced sales due to increased awareness, in our short operational history, we have been able to operate profitably and regularly fund work with orphanages, vulnerable children, disadvantaged youth and victims of domestic violence in line with our mission,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...