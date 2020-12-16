Disconnection: You have case to answer court tells AEDC

A Kogi State Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Lokoja has told the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Lokoja area office, that the company has a case to answer in the petition of illegal and unlawful disconnection of electricity to a private residence.

The Chief Magistrate, Dr Mohammed Tanko made the declaration on Wednesday in Lokoja in his ruling on a “No case submission” filed by the counsel to the AEDC staff.

It was learnt that Surveyor Dennis Osanwuta, a management staff of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Lokoja, instituted the suit against the duo of James Olayemi and Lameed Obadaki both staff of AEDC.

They were charged with Criminal Conspiracy contrary to Section 97 of the Penal Code and Illegal and Unlawful disconnection contrary to section 5 and 11 of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s Connection and Disconnection Procedures for Electricity Services, 2007.

They were alleged to have on March 10, this year, agreed to do or cause to be done an illegal act, to wit: unlawful disconnection of electricity supply to metre number 715718350 supplying electricity to Osanwata’s premises at No.1, NIWA Quarters, Lokoja.

Counsel to the defendants, C.P. Ocheja Esq. formulated one issue for the determination of the court – Whether the prosecution had made out a prima facie case against the defendants to warrant the court compelling them to enter their defence.

In his ruling, Mohammed said the defendants were brought to court vide direct criminal complaint pursuant to section 87(3) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, Kogi State 2017.

He held that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the defendants and had a case to answer saying that the act of disconnection was done in defiance of an existing agreement with the AEDC.

