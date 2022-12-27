Discordant tunes as FG bans polys, colleges from awarding degrees

ASUP: Decision is conservative, retrogressive, discriminatory



The lack of focus is where the problem lies – Don

Institutions have 4 years to graduate existing students – FG

POLICY

The Federal Government’s directive barring polytechnics, monotechnics, colleges of education and other allied institutions from awarding degrees has continued to generate reactions. KAYODE OLANREWAJU examines the development

Mixed-grills of reactions have continued to trail the Federal Government’s directive stopping polytechnics, colleges of education and other allied institutions in the country, including monotechnics from running or awarding of degrees by the institutions. Critical stakeholders have criticised the decision, describing it “as conservative, retrogressive and discriminatory,” saying rather the government should address the dichotomy between university and polytechnic certifications. Government’s policy The Federal Government had last week in a directive to the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the agency supervising polytechnic education in the country, and conveyed to heads of the affected institutions in a circular marked TEB/PRO/E/12/ Vol.11/132 of December 1, 2022, ordered polytechnics, monotechnics and other allied institutions to stop awarding degrees. In a circular signed by the Board’s Director of Polytechnic Programmes Department, Ogoh Ngbede, expressed the Federal Ministry of Education’s dismay at the increasing number of tertiary institutions in the country offering programmes for which they were not originally designed. Following the directive, the Federal Government has given the affected institutions four years to graduate the last set of students already admitted for such programmes. The circular however read in part: “Polytechnics and other technical institutions in the country should immediately stop admitting students into degree programmes.” “Similarly, polytechnics and allied institutions awarding Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) should restrict themselves to technical courses. However, already admitted undergraduates for these programmes should be allowed to round up the programmes into which they are already admitted. “Institutions have been given a period of four years (up to 2026) to graduate their last set of students for such programmes.” But, barrage of criticism have continued to trail the decision, as stakeholders, who noted that decision is merely to stifle growth and development of the Nigerian Polytechnic System and to continue to hold down a sector which the same government has deliberately under-developed through its policies. ASUP’s reaction Expressing aspersion of the union over the directive, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Anderson Ezeibe, however, chided the Federal Government, saying the decision at this time the nation should focus more on consolidating its education system as being done in other climes, is conservative, retrogressive and discriminatory. The union stated: “Our Union will not be deterred by this directive. Rather we are going to get more energised in our demand for liberation from the plot to completely destroy the Nigerian Polytechnic System (NPS) through such deleterious policies. Our policy makers should also be liberated from the captivity of conservative and indolent thought processes into an era of a vibrant tertiary education system marked by intellectual adventure and other requisites needed to make us globally competitive and nationally relevant.” ASUP, however, wondered that for the Federal Government and its agencies, institutions and functionaries to have kept mum about universities running diploma programmes and other sub-degree programmes, is the height of the age-long discrimination against the Nigerian Polytechnic System. As a critical stakeholder in the sector, ASUP described the directive and the outcomes of the so-called meeting in the Federal Ministry of Education as the product of indolent thought processes by persons who are more interested in unnecessary gatekeeping, policy and administrative inertia, as well as conservative dispositions as against the new order of liberal thinking and dynamism which is associated with tertiary education globally. According to the union, it becomes messier when such a directive is yet to be given to universities offering diploma programmes and other subdegree certifications. “This is an extension of the discrimination against Nigerian polytechnics, whose foundation was laid and is still nourished by policies of the Nigerian government as seen in the infamous HND/Degree dichotomy,” it said. The union further traced what it described as “conservative disposition and indolence,” to undue regimentation under the guise of supervision and regulation of tertiary education of the country, which has completely derailed in providing functional education to its teeming youthful population. This is as ASUP regretted that as a nation, the country has been left behind by the rest of the world, especially lessendowed African nations in terms of educational development due to the government’s backward and retrogressive outlook. Ezeibe, in a statement, said institutions are awarding degrees up to post-graduate levels irrespective of their name in other climes as long as the requirements for such certification are met, even as he insisted that why should Nigeria be different. The statement added: “It is even more baffling that the Federal Government has not come out to say that the polytechnics do not have the requisite manpower, infrastructure or the curricula for degree certification. “Even the legal framework for such is in place for the polytechnics in the Federal Polytechnics Act (2019) amendment. Yet the nation’s education development is bogged down by conservative and archaic thought processes and policies by functionaries, institutions and agencies of the government. “Policy makers in our tertiary education space should hold more liberal and constructive positions in the national interest by allowing polytechnics with the requisite competence in terms of curricula, manpower and infrastructure to award degrees and at the same time expand the access to degree certification for aspiring young Nigerians as the current space are not satisfying the huge demand.” To ASUP, such a step would go a long way in enhancing competition in the sector at the global and national levels and at the same time improve relevance at the national level. The constant manpower migration from Nigerian polytechnics, the union further noted, would be arrested and the age-long dichotomy against HND certification would be put to rest once and for all. The ASUP President added that these unnecessary and high gatekeeping practices are not only undermining the growth of tertiary education in its entirety and the development of university education in the country, but that the government is also tying up institutions into boundaries with respect to curriculum development. “Tertiary institutions should be allowed to be adventurous, competitive and responsive to the changing demands and environment both nationally and globally,” he added, condemning the policy as a deliberate move to stifle growth and development of the polytechnic system. “It is equally backward in the sense that it is a disservice to Nigerian students as it further constricts the space and access to degree programmes for Nigerian students as the current carrying capacity in the Nigerian University System (NUS) within the public universities space, is so limited that prospective undergraduates who apply to JAMB every year cannot be admitted.” According to him, the reverse is the case for the polytechnic system, where the JAMB figures show that the prospects for admission have continued to look bleak as it affects the quest for polytechnic education and fulfilment of the carrying capacity for these institutions. The irony, he reiterated, is that the same government has continued to establish new polytechnics, while as a union, they are left to wonder if the polytechnics are being established for rodents rather than humans. Towards this end, he said the government should purge itself of indolent thought processes and planning, and learn to align with global trends in evolving a functional educational system that would inspire national growth and development. Thus, he pointed out that the Nigerian polytechnic system had all it takes in terms of infrastructure and human capital to award Bachelor, Masters and Doctorate degrees in the area of technology. Other stakeholders’ position The Vice-Chancellor of Ahman Pategi University, Patigi, Kwara State, Prof Mahfouz Adedimeji, while appraising the policy, described it as “a welcome development, a right step in the right course.” He noted that each tertiary institution originally has a purpose behind its creation, shorn of our penchant for playing to the gallery, stressing that the purpose of establishing tertiary institutions is not and should not be for revenue generation, but a social responsibility that every society owes its members, a public service and an avenue for the development of a total person. In view of this, Adedimeji said Colleges of Education, generally, are to produce quality teachers while polytechnics are to produce competent technicians and technologists to grow the economy, and for universities to produce high level training in scholarship and professions. “They serve complimentary purposes for the well-being of the society,” he noted, saying ordinarily, each institution should follow its course, but the reality is different where everyone seeks opportunities in the same labour market and institutions are obsessed with attracting revenue through admissions into various programmes, including those outside their mandates. The Vice-Chancellor, who stated that this lack of focus is where the problem lies, however, insisted that part of the way forward is that if Nigerians are evidently more interested in university education than others, other institutions should be made more attractive. “The issue of removing the dichotomy between the HND and B.A/B.Sc holders has always been there with policies formulated to equalise the two. Incentivising teaching with competitive salaries will also boost teacher education and make students of education know that they are not wasting their time by aiming to become teachers,” Adedimeji added. The don, therefore, stated that there were no serious implications for the affected institutions than for them to go back to factory setting and keep their eyes on their balls, the original mandates. While each tertiary institution is important as conceived ab initio, he hinted that instead of the malady of polytechnics offering management courses and colleges of education awarding degrees, there should be room for conversion. He, however, cited Ogun State as the first to do it when Tai Solarin College of Education became Tai Solarin University of Education in 2005; Lagos in last December when it converted or upgraded Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED) to Lagos State University of Education (LASUED); as well as Osun State which recently converted the Osun State College of Education in Ilesa to the University of Ilesa. “Similarly, polytechnics can be converted by the desired owners to universities of technology. This is neater and better. Graduates of colleges and polytechnics can still obtain degrees with their certificates and diplomas. Our education architecture should be aligned with our national needs and policies, not revenue generation by the institutions. Institutions should just strive to be sugar because when they do, ants will naturally come. He, therefore, applauded the decision and the window provided by the government for those who are already to complete their studies. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), Samuel Ojo said though the polytechnic is not awarding degrees, it should be allowed to coexist with institutions awarding degrees. According to him, polytechnic education is for skill acquisition, while university education is for a different purpose, and as such the role of polytechnic should not be confused with that of university. Ojo said since not everybody would get university education, other education institutions including technical colleges, college of education and skill acquisition centres should exist to complement university education. The management of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, in its reaction, stated that the initial policy by the Federal Government for polytechnics to award degrees and its recent reversal by the same government only exist in the realm of speculation as there was no Government White Paper backing the policy. The Public Relations Officer for the institution, Mark Eze, told New Telegraph that the needless dichotomy between Higher National Diploma and Bsc should be addressed as polytechnics produce manpower needs of 90 per cent of the industries in the country. “Beyond the issue of dichotomy, polytechnic education is designed in such a way that you cannot do without it. We are meant to raise men and women with quality and practical knowledge. And, over 90 per cent of our industries are fed with graduates from polytechnic. “Those pronouncements are mere administrative policies that will not achieve anything at the end of the day. “Emphasis as far as polytechnic education is concerned, is skill and service. The truth of the matter is that the discrimination between the HND and Bsc is unnecessary,” he said. Meanwhile, a senior staff at the Adamawa State Polytechnic, who preferred anonymity, said “it would be an inhuman and destructive situation for these institutions, where millions of naira had been spent on such programmes.” “Imagine the number of students enrolled in the programmes, and the government could not give a enough period for such schools to stop further enrollment. This is uncalled for,” he said. He said though the ban may not affect institutions that are affiliated with universities or have the manpower to run the programmes, but added that NBTE, the regulatory body for polytechnic education should meet to direct the next line of action. The Provost of the Federal College of Education, Yola in Adamawa State, Dr Mohammed Usman Degeregi, refused to comment on the issue. Also, the Public Relations Officer for Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Hajia Halimat Garba, told New Telegraph that the Rector was currently on official assignment outside the state, however, insisted that the deadline given by the government to wind up the programme is too close.

Additional reports from Babatope Okeowo, Kenneth Ofoma, Clement Ekong and Stephen Olufemi Oni

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...