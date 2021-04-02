Discordant tunes as minister, INEC differ on NIN’s primacy

We won’t make it mandatory for voter registration –Yakubu

A fresh controversy appears to be trailing the full implementation of the National Identity Number (NIN) policy by the Federal Government as the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), appears to be at daggers drawn over the mode of take-off for the policy.

While Pantami insisted that any Nigerian who fails to obtain his or her NIN risks seven or 14 years imprisonment, INEC said it would not make presentation of NIN mandatory during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise. The minister also hinted that contrary to reports, the ban on registration of new mobile SIM subsists, stressing that the Federal Government has no intention to lift the ban anytime soon.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said NIN is mandatory for prospective candidates wishing to apply for this year’s matriculation examination. Speaking yesterday at the ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Pantami said though the government was aware that the decision was affecting the nation’s economy, he, however, insisted that national security should take preeminence.

The minister, who explained that SIM registration exercise done in the past, was compromised, leading to crisis of identity, thereby fuelling insecurity across the country. He added that while obtaining a SIM card may be optional, NIN remains mandatory, citing section 27 of the NIMC Act of 2007.

Pantami said: “The ban on new SIMS remains in place for security reasons. We know this ban is painful, but very necessary. “In the past, SIMS registration process was compromised. Those who are yet to obtain their NIN risk seven or 14 years imprisonment as stipulated by the Nigerian Constitution. Obtaining a SIM card maybe optional, NIN is mandatory. “Most of the SIMS were improperly registered, hence we have most of the SIMS used to commit crimes in the country. So, what we are doing now is matching all the SIMS with NIN. This has become necessary for security purposes.

“The ban may affect our economy, but when addressing the issue of security, the economy takes back stage. This is one of the most difficult decisions taken as a minister. It is a very painful decision, but we had to take it.” The minister also put the number of SIM card subscribers linked to NIN at over 150 million, adding however, that enrolment of NIN stood at 51 million as at March 31, 2021. Pantami said 150 million have fully completed registration while the remainders have challenges of improper registration.

He said: “The NIMC Act clause 27 states that you need the NIN number for opening bank account, for insurance, land transactions, voters’ registration, driver’s licenses. So, it is an offence to transact any business activity without first having your NIN.” Pantami said the number of enrolment centres have doubled while those of computers have been tripled.

He pointed out that the cost of data provided by telecommunications companies has been halved since last year from about N1,200 per gigabyte to less than N500. The minister added that the price of data could be further crashed if the governors can reduce their charges on the right of way.

On the performance of the ministry in 2020, the minister insisted that the country may not have exited recess brought by COVID- 19 pandemic but for the contributions made by the ICT sector. He disclosed that within the period under review, the ICT sector grew more than 0.9% of the economy, adding that the growth in the ICT was key to the successes recorded. Meanwhile, INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while clarifying on the NIN controversy, said NIN was not one of the conditions listed in section 10(2) of the Electoral Act for presentation by the registrant as means of identification during voter registration.

The INEC chairman, who announced that the commission would soon restart CVR exercise on June 28, listed means of identification to include birth certificate, driver’s licence, international passport or national identity card, but said none of them was made mandatory by the Electoral Act.

Yakubu said CVR, which was temporarily suspended on August 31, 2018 to enable the commission prepare the data for production of the register of voters and printing of permanent voter cards (PVCs) for the 21 general election, could not restart due to some challenges INEC had experienced.

He said: “The commission promised the nation that it would recommence the CVR in the first quarter of 2021. Our thinking at the time was that at the turn of the New Year, we would have completed all outstanding off-season governorship elections and that the pandemic would have eased.

“We also needed time to put in place new systems that would facilitate safer registration of voters, should the pandemic persist.” He announced that the commission will deploy technology during the registration exercise, and has developed INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED), which uses an Android tablet. Yakubu explained that the procurement of the new devices, the modification of the registration software by INEC’s in-house engineers to make it compatible with the Android Operating System, as well as integrating these with the online registration portal, was the delay in the CVR exercise. He noted that when the Commission began the present voter registration equipment in 2011, it introduced Direct Data Capture Machine (DDCM). “This is based on a laptop and a series of peripherals connected to it.

In addition, it includes large power packs to power the laptops in the field. “While the DDCMs have served the commission well over the last 10 years, we believe that there are now more compact registration devices that will better serve Nigerians during the CVR exercise,” he added. The INEC Chairman, however, said that both the manual and online registration will go on simultaneously, adding that there will be over 2, 500 registration centres across the country to avoid congestion.

Yakubu expressed the hope that the online registration will help eliminate multiple registration, stating, however, that INEC has not forgotten the alleged double registration by Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello and will seek for his prosecution once he has no immunity.

He explained that: “The CVR exercise will commence nationwide and carried out continuously for over a year until the third quarter of 2022. “However, emphasis will initially be on Anambra State where more centres will be established in view of the governorship election already scheduled for November 6, 2021. “In order to complete preparations for the governorship election, the CVR exercise in the state will be temporarily suspended in August 2021. This will enable the commission to clean up the data for the state and print the PVCs for registrants.”

