News Top Stories

Discordant tunes in S’East

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

There are discordant tunes over the zoning of national positions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) among the five South-East states of the country.

 

A meeting of the Southeast leaders of the party, including the two PDP governors, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu, held in Enugu on Thursday failed to firm up a consensus on the matter.

 

While some sources said the meeting ended in deadlock, other sources said a consensual decision was reached.

 

The bone of contention is sharing of national working committee positions zoned to South East, especially the national secretary and national auditor. Whereas some sources said that former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha was routing for Anambra to produce national secretary in the person of Okey Muo-Aroh, while his former deputy, Gerald Irona should be national auditor others kicked against that and instead chose Sen Sam Daddy Anyanwu from Imo State to be National Secretary.

 

Sources within the caucus revealed that Ihedioha’s proposal was almost going to be endorsed until the meeting of Thursday when the table turned.

There are speculations that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike pulled some strings to get Sam Daddy endorsed as consensus candidate for national secretary. Wike was said to be fighting to block Ihedioha, a known supporter of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

 

On the other hand, Sam Daddy is said to be a friend of Governor Wike, and that he is practically living in Port- Harcourt, Rivers State. Meanwhile, fresh crisis erupted yesterday in the Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during the state congress of the party held at People’s Club Hotel, Abakaliki, the state capital.

Though there was no parallel congress of the party as widely envisaged, the exercise was nearly disrupted when thugs chased supporters away and destroyed things apparently to register their grievances over alleged refusal of the organisers to give accreditation tags to the delegates believed to be loyal to a frontline chairmanship Aspirant.

 

Normalcy, however, returned to the exercise after the thugs left the venue paving the way for the conduct of the exercise which produced Toochukwu Okorie as winner

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigeria exits recession with 0.11% growth

Posted on Author Reporter

Nigeria’s economy grew by 0.11 percent in the fourth of 2020. This comes after two consecutive quarters of negative growth which result in a recession. “Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.11 percent (year-on-year) in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing the first positive quarterly growth in the last three quarters,” […]
News

‘Losing battle’: Philippine doctors, nurses urge new COVID-19 lockdowns

Posted on Author Reporter

    More than a million Philippine doctors and nurses, saying the country was losing the fight against COVID-19, urged President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday to reimpose strict lockdown in and around Manila. In the largest call yet from medical experts to contain the virus, 80 groups representing 80,000 doctors and a million nurses, warned […]
News

N1.8bn tax issue: Tribunal fixes hearing in JEDC, Plateau revenue board case

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Tax Appeal Tribunal in Jos, has fixed for hearing the tax appeal brought before it by management of Plateau Internal Revenue Service against the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC). The case was mentioned at the sitting of the tribunal yesterday, but had to be adjourned as defence counsel reminded the tribunal that the 30 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica