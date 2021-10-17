Discordant tunes in S’East

There are discordant tunes over the zoning of national positions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) among the five South-East states of the country.

A meeting of the Southeast leaders of the party, including the two PDP governors, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu, held in Enugu on Thursday failed to firm up a consensus on the matter.

While some sources said the meeting ended in deadlock, other sources said a consensual decision was reached.

The bone of contention is sharing of national working committee positions zoned to South East, especially the national secretary and national auditor. Whereas some sources said that former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha was routing for Anambra to produce national secretary in the person of Okey Muo-Aroh, while his former deputy, Gerald Irona should be national auditor others kicked against that and instead chose Sen Sam Daddy Anyanwu from Imo State to be National Secretary.

Sources within the caucus revealed that Ihedioha’s proposal was almost going to be endorsed until the meeting of Thursday when the table turned.

There are speculations that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike pulled some strings to get Sam Daddy endorsed as consensus candidate for national secretary. Wike was said to be fighting to block Ihedioha, a known supporter of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

On the other hand, Sam Daddy is said to be a friend of Governor Wike, and that he is practically living in Port- Harcourt, Rivers State. Meanwhile, fresh crisis erupted yesterday in the Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during the state congress of the party held at People’s Club Hotel, Abakaliki, the state capital.

Though there was no parallel congress of the party as widely envisaged, the exercise was nearly disrupted when thugs chased supporters away and destroyed things apparently to register their grievances over alleged refusal of the organisers to give accreditation tags to the delegates believed to be loyal to a frontline chairmanship Aspirant.

Normalcy, however, returned to the exercise after the thugs left the venue paving the way for the conduct of the exercise which produced Toochukwu Okorie as winner

