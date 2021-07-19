Discordant tunes over Electoral Offences Commission Bill

The recent passage of the Electoral Offences Commission Bill by the Senate has sparked mixed reactions among members of the wig and gown. The lawyers could not speak with one voice on the need to create a Commission before electoral offenders are punished. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Some senior lawyers have expressed divergent views on the need for the establishment of Electoral offences Commission to tackle sequence of disruptions in elections and electoral violence across the country. The lawyers, both of the inner and outer Bar, could not speak with one voice on the appropriateness of the Electoral Offences Commission Bill recently passed by the Senate.

Those opposing the Bill were of the views that nothing would be achieved with the creation of Electoral offences Commission. They said the establishment of Electoral Offences Commission will ultimately lead to the creation of another bureaucracy that will also draw on the existing lean purse of the country.

However, to the proponents of the Bill, it’s passage by the Senate is timely, apt and expedient.

They opined that the creation of Electoral offences Commission is the panacea to the existing insanity in the nation’s policical process. In its bid to sanitize the nation’s electoral process and ensure that electoral offenders are punished for their crimes, the Senate had Tuesday last week passed a Bill for the creation of Electoral Offences Commission.

The Bill, if signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, will empower the Commission to investigate electoral offences, prosecute electoral offenders and maintain records of all persons investigated and prosecuted. The Red Chambers okayed the Bill which was sponsored by Senator Abubakar Kyari in 2019 following the presentation and consideration of the report presented by the Senate Committee on INEC.

Addressing his colleagues, the Committee Chairman, Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano South), noted that the Bill became imperative in view of inability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prosecute electoral offenders in accordance with the provisions of Sections 149 and 150(2) of the Electoral Act (as Amended).

He added that the Bill sought for the establishment of Electoral offences Commission with the ultimate aim of making adequate deterrence and sanctions for undemocratic forces in Nigeria’s electoral environment.

The senator while noting with dismay that no election conducted in the country since the return of democracy in 1999 have been devoid of electoral violence and malpractices, also said that the creation of Electoral offences Commission will ensure decisive deterrence through efficient criminal prosecutions in the strategy for defecting electoral offenders.

He said: “Successive elections at the national, states and local government levels have been marred by irregularities, with political players resorting to violence to outsmart each other to achieve victory.

“No doubt, electoral offences remain a significant threat to credible, free and fair elections in Nigeria, where elections heighten political tension and trigger violence.

“To this end, Sections 149 and 150 (2) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) respectively vests INEC with the discretion and powers to prosecute alleged electoral offenders.

However, the challenges facing INEC in the electoral process did not permit it to face another battle of prosecution of electoral offenders.

“This accounts for just a few convictions for electoral offences in the realm of criminal litigation in Nigeria. Indeed, INEC has at several occasions admitted that it lacks the wherewithal to cleanse the system.

Its failure to prosecute even one percent of 870,000 and over 900,000 alleged electoral Offences in 2011 and 2015 general elections respectively is an affirmation of the necessity for a paradigm shift on how we deal with electoral offences.

“The above underscores the necessity of an active justice system for the prosecution of electoral offenders, which remains critical in ensuring a decrease in the level of electoral impunity and a reversal in the persistent trend of electoral offences”.

In his comments on the Bill, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, hailed the passage of the Bill, which he described as a landmark legislation.

“This is yet another landmark legislation that this Senate has been able to pass, break the jinx and the demons are defeated too here.

This is one sure way of keeping offenders responsible and accountable for their actions. “We believe that this will sanitise our electoral system and process and we believe that INEC and States Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) will be able to conduct their elections free of violence”, Lawan said.

In the Clause 12 of the Bill, five years imprisonment or a fine of at least N10 million naira or both was recommended for any officer or executives of any association or political party that engages in electoral fraud contrary to the provisions of Clauses 221, 225(1)(2)(3) and (4) and 227 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

A jail term of 20 years was also recommended for any person involved in ballot box snatching, supplying voter’s card to persons without due authority,

unauthorised printing of voters’ register, illegal printing of ballot paper or electoral document, and importation of any device or mechanism by which ballot paper or results of elections may be extracted, affected or manipulated, and voting at an election when he is not entitled to vote.

A prison term of 10 years was recommended for any person who sells a voter’s card, or in possession of any voter’s card bearing the name of another person, or prepares and prints a document or paper purporting to be a register of voters or a voter’s card.

Other highlights of the Bill included: *A term of at least 10 years upon conviction for any election official who willfully prevents any person from voting at the polling station, willfully rejects or refuses to count any ballot paper validly cast, willfully counts any ballot paper not validly cast, gives false evidence or withholds evidence, and announces or declares a false result at an election.

*At least 15 years imprisonment for any judicial officer or officer of a court or tribunal who corruptly perverts electoral justice, during or after an election.

*At least 15 years jail term or N30 million fine for any security personnel or election official engaged by the Independent National Electoral Commission or State Electoral Commission who attempts to influence the outcome of an election.

*Any person found to disturb the public peace on Election Day by playing musical instruments, singing or holding an assembly where a polling station is located shall be guilty of breaching electoral peace and liable to six months imprisonment or a fine of at least N100,000 or both.

*Any person acting for himself or on behalf of any organisation or political party or candidate or his agent with the intention of prejudicing the result of an election, damage or defame, in any manner, the character of any candidate in an election or his family member by making, saying, printing, airing or publishing in the print or electronic media false accusation on any matter shall be guilty of serious corrupt practice and liable on conviction to a term of at least ten years or a fine of ten million naira or both.

*Any person soliciting or giving votes for or against any political party or candidate at an election, or found to affix campaign materials on any private house, public buildings or structures, or prints posters and banners without the name and address of the political party to which the candidate or person belongs contravenes sub-clause (1) to (5) and guilty of an offence and liable to at least five years or a fine of at least ten million naira, or both.

*15 years imprisonment for any person who conveys voters to and from the poll; and three years imprisonment for any employee who directly or indirectly exerts undue influence on a voter in his employ.

Lawyers speak

The passage of the Electoral Offences Commission Bill by the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly had in the meantime generated mixed reactions from some senior lawyers.

The lawyers bared their minds on the issue at the weekend. In his comments, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, said creation of Electoral offences Commission might aggravated the challenges bedevilling the nation’s electoral process.

He said: “The creation of Electoral offences Commission is not the answer. It will amount to a waste of the nation’s scarce resources and would not solve any problem because those working at the Commission can easily be compromised. Beside, no Commission is empowered by law to prosecute electoral offenders.

“What I think should be done is to ensure compliance with the Constitutional requirements that any offence existing in an electoral petition should be referred to either the Attorney General of the Federation or Attorney General of the State concerned. We can’t run away from our shadow. That’s the constitutional provision.

“INEC cannot even be allowed to prosecute electoral offenders because it will amount to asking an offender to prosecute himself. This is because most of the electoral offences committed during elections were by agents of INEC who were on the field during elections”.

Speaking in the same vein, a Bencher, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as the judiciary should be empowered to deal with electoral offenders.

“There is no need for the creation of any Commission, rather the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Judiciary should be empowered to deal with electoral offenders”, Adedipe said.

On his part, Mr. Seyi Sowemimo (SAN), was also sceptical of what the nation stand to benefit from the creation of Electoral offences Commission.

He said: “I think whatever is the case, the offenders will be charged to court. The thing is that INEC appears to be overburdened with the issue of elections and as such asking it to prosecute electoral offenders may cause it some distractions.

However, when a Commission like this is set up, it is very difficult to talk in categorical terms as to whether one is in support of it or not owing to the peculiarity of things in this country. “In principle, I am in support of any measure that will help to instill discipline in the electoral process.

The police should have been in charge of arrest and investigation of electoral offenders before they were eventually charged to court. I don’t think the Commission will do something different”. Dr. Fassy Yusuf was also not in support of the establishment of Electoral offences Commission saying it is absolutely unnecessary.

“It is absolutely unnecessary to create a Commission before electoral offenders are punished or tried.

To me, it is superfluous and indeed, the greatest problem we are contending with is that this country depend so much on laws that should not be part of our jurisprudence.

“For a long time, we have been saying that what we need to do is to tighten our justice administration machinery so that all those involved will know what to do at the right time and not multiplicity of court or processes. So, creating a Commission to handle electoral offences is absolutely unnecessary and uncalled for”, Yusuf said.

However, Mr. Wale Ogunade, was in full support of the establishment of Electoral offences Commission. He believed that with the creation of this Commission, prosecution of electoral offenders should no longer be a problem He said: “My response to it is that the Electoral Offences Commission Bill is long overdue.

This is because INEC as it is cannot prosecute electoral offenders, while the police is always lackadaisical in doing the neccesary things when offenders are arrested.

“However, with the creation of this Commission, prosecution of electoral offenders should no longer be a problem. Besides, with the Electoral Offences Commission in place, electoral matters are expected to be taken away from the regular courts.

Before now, electoral offenders are rarely punished for their crimes, but I believe it will no longer be business as usual with coming on board of this Commission.

This is because there’s a law that regulates its operations and anyone who violates the law will be dealt with accordingly. This will go a long way in deepening our democratic experience”. Ogunade was echoed by Mr. Destiny Takon, who also sees the establishment of Electoral offences Commission as highly neccesary.

“One of the major issues with our democracy is the lack of integrity of our electoral process. This can never be over emphasised. This malady is to blame for the situation where complete misfits occupy political offices today in our country.

“The results of elections are predictable in Nigeria, not because of the known suitability or acceptability of the candidate in question but because of the party under whose flag he contests and if that party is in government or it controls its constituency.

“The party in government or in control of its constituency engages in all sorts of illegalities, covert and overt intimidation, violence and brigandage, falsification and alteration of electoral votes cast, other acts of brazen electoral fraud and ballot box snatching, amongst others, to ensure it is returned as the winner of the election.

“In all of the above mentioned cases, officials of the electoral commission are always involved in aiding, abetting or condoning the offences, for pecuniary advantage.

It must also be emphasized that in all of the cases of electoral malpractices mentioned herein above, only about two instances exist, that officials of the electoral commission have been prosecuted and punished.

This malady, has also been with us for as long as we have had democratic experiments since the year 1999. “A concentious consideration of the aberration under discussion warranted a panacea which in my thinking, is well met by the Bill which Senate has just passed, awaiting presidential assent. In other words, the passage of the Bill is timely, apt and expedient.

“This is more so because the Independent Electoral Commission which is empowered under the Electoral Act to prosecute electoral offences, is itself neck deep in the same offences.

Also, electoral offences have over the years, become as endemic as cases of general fraud and corruption and calling for special attention, which call in my view, is well met by the passage of the Bill, to stem the sad narrative of electoral offences in Nigeria”, Takon said.

