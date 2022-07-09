News Top Stories

DisCos: BPE justifies interventions over performances

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Bureau of Public Enterprises ( BPE) has justified its intervention last Tuesday in Ibadan, Kano, Benin and Kano Power Distribution Companies ( DisCos), saying that the decision was based on their abysmal performances . The privatisation agency, in a statement issued on Friday by the Director General, Mr Alex Okoh categorically declared that, “the poor performance of these Discos represents a clear and present threat to the power sector as a whole, noting that no responsible government and shareholder, would stand idly by and allow such situation to persist. BPE also affirmed that majority interest in these DisCos would be sold to competent private sector investors with the requisite technical and financial capacity to re-capitalize and manage these entities efficiently.

The BPE described Ibadan Disco as the worst in the country, interim Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) were appointed for Kano, Benin and Kaduna Discos. In what seemed like performance scorecard of the affected Discos, the BPE boss described the attitude of some core investors in Discos as quite disingenuous. “Beyond the financial issues I have just discussed, the DisCos affected happen to be the worst performing ones. Ibadan is currently being managed by a socalled Receiver Manager as a sole administration. The Receiver Manager has absolutely no capacity to manage a utility and has not been authorised by the Regulator as a manager of a DisCos.

“Ibadan is the worst performing DisCo as per the Performance Assessment review conducted in December 2021. Ibadan DisCo has actually retrogressed in terms of their critical performance parameters as contracted in the Performance Agreement signed with the Bureau. In fact, the DisCo, under the management of the Core Investor, Integrated Energy Distribution and Marketing Limited (IEDM), has performed worse than before it was privatized,” he said. Similarly, Okoh described the performance of Benin, Port Harcourt, Kano and Kaduna DisCos as abysmal. However, he said that the government is fully committed to ensuring optimal performance in the power sector and will not shy away from taking the necessary decisive action to achieve the objective. Last Tuesday, BPE announced the restructuring of some DisCos, which include Kano, Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan and Port – Harcourt.

The agency in a joint statement with National Electricity Regulatory Commission ( NERC) noted that the BPE & NERC had been informed by Fidelity Bank of activating the call on the collateralized shares of Kano, Benin and Kaduna (Fidelity and AFREXIM) and that they had initiated action to take over the boards of these DisCos and exercise the rights on the shares.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N601.110bn revenue

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) at its meeting last night approved total sum of N601.110 billion (November revenue) for three tires of governments. The meeting which held at federal ministry of finance was chaired by Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed. The amount shared comprised statutory revenue of N436.457 billion; Value […]
News

DSS vows to stop attacks on critical assets nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…trains Special Forces on advanced weapon handling Non-state actors attacking critical assets of the Department of State Services (DSS) in parts of the country may have a rethink, as the intelligence agency has vowed to resist further violation of its facilities wherever located. As part of measures to provide maximum protection for its assets, the […]
Editorial Top Stories

The sales of fake COVID-19 results

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State government recently raised the alarm over the sales of fake coronavirus certificates in the state. The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who made the announcement, said a number of people were parading fake COVID-19 certificates. He said: “It has come to our attention that a number of people are patronising […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica