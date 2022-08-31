DisCos’ Debts: How CBN’s intervention saved banks, investments, jobs

Deposit money banks with backing of the CBN recently took over shares of some electricity distribution companies to avert both the banks and the DisCos from imminent collapse, thereby saving jobs. REGINA OTOKPA reports

Deposit money banks in Nigeria have been playing an important role in building businesses and boosting the nation’s growth and development.

But more than a decade after the 2008 financial crisis, and six years since the oil crisis, the sector is still struggling with macroeconomic pressures including declining real gross domestic product (GDP) growth rates, fluctuations in naira-to-dollar exchange rates caused by unstable oil prices, rising inflation and unemployment.

According to some analysts, only five listed DMBs on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, mostly the Tier 1 lenders, have Loan to Deposit Ratios (LDR) above 65 percent, while 13 others fall below the regulatory threshold due to a lack of good borrowers and fear of recording high Non-Performing Loans (NPLs). This shows that the number of good borrowers are gradually declining for some reasons including a slow down in revenues and an increase in loan loss provisions.

One bad borrower from the DMBs are the electricity distribution companies (DisCos), successor companies of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN). Sadly, the power sector has not been working optimally despite being privatised, hence the DMBs have been at risk of collapsing, should the power generation and distribution companies to whom they have great supported through loans, fail.

Despite a fresh $500 million loan by CBN to improve the capacity of the distribution companies at a time of global energy crisis where diesel is hovering around N850 per litre, as government spend heavily to subside Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), a report by CSL Stockbrokers Limited, (CSLS) titled; “The continued rise of bank loans to power sector”, had last week stated that the power sector owed N836.08 billion to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).

The payback loans notwithstanding, the DisCos are indebted heavily despite huge stimuli from the Federal Government and interventions from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

It was no shock however, when some analysts hailed the support of the CBN for the recent takeover of selected Discos by some banks, a move taken to save the financial institutions and the power sector from its imminent collapse.

The affected distribution firms; Ibadan, Kano, Kaduna and the Benin Discos haven recorded a poor performance and inability to pay back loans, had been at loggerheads with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

Analysts have insisted that the move by the apex bank to ensure the shares were successfully transferred to new investors remained critical to the survival of both the banks and the Discos; thereby saving the country more job losses and economic catastrophe.

Prior to the takeover, CBN had directed the Deposit Money Banks to take charge of the collection of electricity bill payments. The move was linked to the recommendation of the Power Sector Coordination Working Group to improve payment discipline in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

However, the Director-General of the BPE, Alex Okoh recently disclosed it was working with CBN to ensure that banks which took over the DisCos exit in six-month as the banks were not expected to hold the shares in perpetually.

“In fact, in conjunction with the CBN, we have given them a deadline of six months within which to sell those shares to credible operators approved by the BPE and NERC and should they not be able to meet that deadline, they can be given a maximum extension of another six months. So in one-year maximum, they should be out of the DISCOs.”

But a power sector analyst, Adetayo Adegbemle noted that the CBN’s role in protecting the collapse of the bank from power sector loan remained sacrosanct, adding that the indebtedness of the power sector to the bank would have led to the collapse of banks.

“I love the fact that CBN came into the power sector, not just to save the power sector, don’t forget even though they have roles to play in the sector but they came in to save their own banking sector.

“The loans that the power sector took from the banks have become bad and if you do not do anything it is going to be on the books of the banks. So CBN backing the banks to take-over the shares is a good thing for CBN.”

President of the Nigerian Consumer Protection Network, Kunle Olubiyo who noted that the takeover averted a massive job loss and prevented imminent collapse of the banking Industry due to toxic loans, maintained that pioneer investors in the DisCos are Nigerians who meant well but lack the requisite technical requirements of the original financial bidding benchmarks and technical bidding benchmarks as originally set out as thresholds for financial and technical due diligence.

“What is most important is our ability as a nation to rally round indigenous investors with the right financial muscles, who in turn can put together an assemblage of individuals professionals with collective cognate experiences of working in the business of management of power generation, transmission and distribution value chain to apply and take over. I am quite sure that in the next one, the present crop of receivers managers would have learnt a lot from the multifaceted sector wide learning curves.”

Dissecting the development from the legal point of view, an energy lawyer, Madaki Ameh, insisted the overhaul was long overdue and the takeover of the DisCos remained legally justified under the terms of the agreement, which brought them into the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

According to him, the DisCos have not met any of the minimum thresholds set for them by government since privatisation, despite the huge investment pumped in by government to sustain the sector.

“If you compare happenings in the power sector with the telecoms sector, you will see clearly that there were structural defects with the implementation of the privatisation policy in the power sector and that nothing short of a total take over of the DisCos and some of the non-performing GenCos would deliver the sort of efficiency required to transform the Sector in Nigeria,” Ameh said.

