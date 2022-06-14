DisCos rake in N2.4trn in six years – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) collected N2.4 trillion as revenue between 2015 and 2020. NBS, in its June Electricity Report, which presents statistics on electricity from 2015 to 2020, also stated that the Dis- Cos raked in N278.89 billion in 2015 and N303.03 billion in 2016, representing an increase of 8.65 per cent.

The report focuses on customer numbers, metered customers, estimated billing customers and most importantly, electricity supply and revenue generated during the period under review. It further said that the DisCos’ revenue 2017 rose by 22.25 per cent to N370.46 billion and 19.48 per cent in 2018 to N442.63 billion.

Also, it increased by 9.03 per cent in 2019 to N482.61 billion as well as a sustained positive growth of 9.15 per cent when N526.77 billion was collected in 2020. However, the electricity supply to customers in 2020 was unstable. According to the report, in 2020, the highest revenue collection was by Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC) with N102.10 billion, closely followed by EKEDC with N81.39 billion.

The least collection was recorded in YEDC with N10.64 billion. The report stated that in 2015, 20,337.40 Gigawatt hours (GWh) were supplied across Nigeria. In 2016, it fell by 6.36 per cent as 19,044.30 GWh were supplied. In 2017, it rose to19,432.39 GWh representing 2.04 per cent rise. In 2018, it increased to 21,483.25 Gwh showing 10.55 per cent rise.

It said: “In total, electricity supplied in 2019 stood at 22,450.67 GWh but declined in 2020 by 1.82 per cent when 22,042.28 GWh were supplied. Customer numbers under the reviewed period increased successively on a year-on-year basis, with the highest numbers recorded in IBEDC.

“Generally, customers’ numbers rose from 6.99 million in 2015 to 10.37 million in 2020. Similarly, the number of metered customers increased consecutively on a year-on-year basis from 3.15 million in 2015 to 3.80 million in 2019 but declined to 3.51 million in 2020.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...