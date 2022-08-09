Discos raked in N761.17bn revenue in 2021

Nigeria electricity distribution companies (Discos) collected a total revenue of N761.17 billion in 2021 compared to 2020 figure of N526. 77 billion. The amount realised represents an increase of 44.50 per cent, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released last night showed.

NBS said electricity billed in 2021 grew by 5.98 per cent from 22,042.28 (Gwh) in 2020 to 23,360.59 (Gwh) in 2021. The Bureau put total number of customers recorded in 2021at 10.51 million, higher than 10.37 million in 2020.

The number of metered customers rose by 36.18 per cent from 3.51 million in 2020 to 4.77 million in 2021, while estimated billing customers decreased by 16.32 per cent from 6.86 million in 2020 to 5.74 million in 2021.

In a related development, NBS report disclosed production of mineral products in Nigeria in 2021 grew by 39.19 per cent from 64.29 million tons recorded in 2020 to 89.48 million tons, indicating an improvement in production.

On state profile analysis, Ogun State recorded the highest production in 2021 with 32.04 million tons, followed by Kogi with 18.40 million tons and Cross River with 11.64 million tons.

The least was recorded in Borno with 231 tons. Moreover, limestone, granite, and laterite were the three biggest minerals mined in 2021

