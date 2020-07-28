DisCos: Tango over $2.4bn assets takeover plan

The submission of plan for power distribution assets takeover by Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, to Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting is generating cold war between investors and the representatives of government. Adeola Yusuf reports

The 11 investors in power utility firms in Nigeria, electricity distribution companies (DisCos), are seriosuly afraid their assets in the DisCos worth over $2.4 billion might be taken over.

This apprehension is not out of place as the Federal Government had earlier said it was considering a proposal to take over power supply from the DisCos and hand it over to Siemens. And, if provisions of the associated Performance Agreements signed by the private investors and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) in August 2013 is invoked, the DisCos will, in return, receive $1 each as refund from the Federal Government. A peep into the performance agreement Though hot blood generated by this has relatively been subdued, investigation by New Telegraph penultimate weekend showed that the DisCos are still apprehensive of this plan.

Under the Associated Performance Agreements signed by the private investors and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) in August 2013 before they were handed over the power assets on November 1, 2013, the investors, among other performance indices, covenanted to achieve agreed reduction targets of aggregate technical, commercial and collection losses within five years. The agreement stipulates that if the DisCos failed to achieve the targets, the Federal Government would take over the assets and pay each of the buyers of the 11 distribution assets only $1.

For the DisCos to achieve the targets in the first five years, the agreement also set certain targets for the Federal Government. A fear that fails to fade However, due to what the investors and the BPE later identified as lack of adequate technical information relating to the state of the power infrastructure at the time of concluding the sale of the assets, the approved loss level in the performance agreements, which shall form the basis of determining the performance of the core investors, was not accurate, but based on provisional estimates. Following this development, the BPE extended the five-year tenure during which the core investors were required to fully achieve far-reaching efficiency improvement targets in power supply.

“They are afraid and have been making frantic efforts – political and legal – to ensure that this does not happen,” a source close to the deals told this newspaper on Sunday.

A fight back The 11 firms have collectively vowed to resist any attempt to hand over their distribution assets to German engineering conglomerate, Siemens. Reacting to the threat by the Federal Government to cede the electricity value chain to the German company, the Dis- Cos, under the auspices of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) said, according to a report, that they would resist any attempt to hand over their assets to Siemens.

A background to the plan Briefing journalists after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in February in Abuja, the Minister of Power, Mr Saleh Mamman, had said the proposal was contained in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that he submitted to FEC.

“What I want to say is that most of the problems we are facing in this country is that we cannot get electricity supplied adequately and efficiently and this is because we have a problem in distribution. On generation, there is no more problem. “We can generate up to 13,006 megawatts, but the transmission, those who are taking the electricity supply, can only take 7,000 megawatts.

Even at that, they are not taking the whole 7,000 megawatts, but only 4,500 megawatts and then send for distribution. “The distribution (DisCos) in turn receives only 3,000 megawatts. Because of technical and commercial reasons, they cannot contain the whole power that has been generated.

“So, we cannot continue like that. If they are ready to continue, fine; but if they are not ready to continue, maybe they should give way to whoever that is ready to come and invest. So, we are asking government to review and see if they are capable, fine; but if they are not capable, they should give way,” he had added.

Counter narrative by ANED But ANED’s Executive Director in charge of Research and Advocacy, Mr. Sunday Oduntan, said the minister was wrong and the proposal illadvised. Oduntan stated that the power investors would not allow anybody to take over their $2.4 billion assets and wondered why the minister would contemplate such an action when the investors have a legal agreement with the Federal Government. “If truly the minister said that, it is very unfortunate for Nigeria. He was wrong and ill-advised.

This kind of statement from a minister will not encourage foreign investors to come to Nigeria. We have a legal agreement with the Federal Government and nobody will close his eyes and allow his $2.4 billion investments taken away. Let us wait and see how he (minister) plans to do it. “And for the present administration to take Siemens to the bank is very unfortunate for Nigeria – the same Siemens that was involved in bribery scandal in Nigeria. We all know the antecedents of Siemens in Nigeria. Siemens was accused of corruption and was indicted,” he said.

The journey Nigeria’s power sector was unbundled and partially privatized on Friday, November 1, 2013, to establish a competitive market intended to improve management and efficiency, attract private investment, increase generation, and provide reliable and cost-efficient power supply.

However, five years later, operational generation capacity has dropped by 33 per cent, while only slightly above 23 per cent of the cost of electricity production is recovered. Aside this, revenue has fallen by 85 per cent due to a number of challenges. These challenges are of different range.

One is flawed privatisation model. Expectations were overly-optimistic. Erroneous assumptions included revenue-sufficient tariffs, stable transmission infrastructure; an efficient bulk trader; government institutions would pay their electricity bills, and that the DisCos would be financial viability.

The bidding process often penalised or eliminated conservative bidders with more realistic analyses. Another challenge is low Electricity Pricing. The Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) became too low to cover costs due after insufficiently accounting for increasing costs of generation and gas, and a weakening exchange rate for the naira.

Cost recovery, and therefore return on investment, became impossible. Gas supply shortage, which was an age-long challenge in Nigeria’s power space reared its ugly head after privatisation. Postprivatisation GenCos depended on gas for 80 per cent of grid capacity, but gas infrastructure is weak, suffers from vandalism and is vulnerable to Niger-Delta militancy. Major capacity shortfalls followed. Another major challenge is the liquidity crisis.

With GenCos and DisCos unable to recover costs, they were then unable to fully repay the $780 million borrowed from Nigerian banks for the initial purchase. Subsequently, the banks have been unwilling to provide further loans to GenCos and DisCos that would allow for investment in infrastructure improvements.

Feats of privatisation Nonetheless, some milestones have been achieved since privatisation, including increase in installed capacity for power generation; and expansion of the transmission network; Some roll out of meters and modest progress to boost utility revenues. In this category of feat is also the greater demand for power sector equipment that led to private sector investments and participation across the value chain.

To ensure the sustainability and minimise debt accumulation across the value chain, Nigeria may need to implement a true cost-reflective tariff to encourage more efficient service delivery and enable cost recovery for the investors in the sector. There is also the need to sell some government shares to raise capital and take steps to attract new investors. It is also necessary to bolster the distribution network by expanding metering, completing customer and asset enumeration, and conducting energy demand studies.

Also, a reform is necessary in the gas sector by adjusting gas prices to be cost-reflective, clearing outstanding debts to suppliers, signing pending supply and transportation agreement, and reinforcing risk mitigation requirements and gas supply commitments.

