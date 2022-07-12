Business

DisCos vow to battle FG over takeover, restructuring

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Two distributing companies (DisCos) have differed with the Federal Government of Nigeria over their takeover sequel to the purported activation of the call on its collateralised shares by Fidelity Bank. They, therefore, expressed their determination to resist their takeover. The two DisCos are the Benin Electricity Distribution Company Plc and the Integrated Energy Distribution and Marketing Company. The management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company Plc said that there was no legal basis for the takeover of the company following the purported activation of the call on its collateralised shares by Fidelity Bank. Also, the receiver/manager’s nominee of Integrated Energy Distribution and Marketing Company claimed that it was the legal and beneficial owner of 60 per cent (controlling and managing) shareholding interests in Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company. The reactions of the two distributing companies (DisCos) followed the announcement by the Federal Government on Tuesday regarding the takeover of Benin, Kaduna and Kano electricity distribution companies by Fidelity Bank Plc after the bank initiated action to take over the boards of the three DisCos. The Federal Government had announced through its Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) that with the takeover of Ibadan DisCo by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), the Bureau had obtained approval from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission to appoint an interim managing director for the power firm. In a notice signed by the Director- General, BPE, Alex Okoh and Executive Chairman, NERC, Sanusi Garba, the Federal Government stated that it woul restructure the management and board of Port Harcourt DisCo to forestall the imminent insolvency of the utility. But Ibadan DisCo, receiver/manager’s nominee, in a statement through its counsel, Kunle Ogunba (SAN), urged the public to ignore the two Federal Government agencies – NERC and BPE, on the purported takeover control and management of IBEDC. According to it, the purported takeover was announced “in spite of a subsisting order of a court in Suit No. FHC/L/ AMC/92/2021, granted on September 8, 2021 and varied on December 3, 2021.” Ogunba said that IBEDC was unlawfully included in the announcement, and alleged that the government’s publication was “ill-conceived.” He said: “The appointment of a receiver/ manager; Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria and its Nominee, ‘Kunle Ogunba, SAN have been duly registered at the archives of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Fox News extends streak, sets cable news records in 2020

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ratings for Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News Channel topped all news and basic cable channels for a fifth straight year in 2020, according to Nielsen data released on Tuesday. The network averaged 1.9 million viewers per day and 3.6 million in primetime – record levels for cable news channels – during a news-heavy year marked […]
Business

CBN reviews requirements for merchant, regional banks’ CCO appointments

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Revise Merchant, regional banks can now appoint COOs not below AGM status   The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reviewed the requirements for the appointment of Chief Compliance Officers (CCOs) by merchant banks and re gional banks.   In a letter to all merchant banks and regional banks (commercial/ specialised) posted on its website […]
Business

Aiming at sugar master plan target

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

For those in the sugar industry, the need to assist the Federal Government to achieve its sugar master plan target is in no doubt, even though they appear to be jeopardising the Backward Integration process. TAIWO HASSAN reports The National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), an agency of the Federal Government and the regulator of sugar […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica