Discover how Real Estate agent Mike Sherrard climbed his way to the top.

Mike Sherrard is a man of many talents. Real estate entrepreneur, social media coach and being a content creator are some of the tricks which he has under his sleeves. He is currently licensed at eXp Realty and is said to have formed the foundation of the fastest growing team of agents in the history of the company with over 300 agents joining under him within the first year since he took over the work. The training concept developed by him; The Social Agent Academy is a 7 figure per year online training program.

It trains people who are interested in making a living out of the real estate industry.

 

It makes you understand the process and how to scale your real estate business in a modern way using omnipresent social media strategies. He also owns a marketing, branding and video content repurposing agency that works with 6-7 figure entrepreneurs across various industries
Mike has been an active YouTuber and to select real estate as a niche while creating content is also commendable as not many people are doing it.

 

YouTube has been a boon for him as he is currently ranking No. 1 as a YouTuber in his field. He focuses heavily on educating agents on lead generation, marketing, personal branding, and organic video content for client attraction. He also does a lot of branding and video content repurposing for realtors, podcast hosts, YouTubers and other Entrepreneurs through his company.

After his initial year, he was acknowledged as one of the top up-and-coming employees at the Fortune 500 oil & gas company.

 

The management even left the choice of work in his hands and Mike sided with oil & gas sales. They told him it would take a minimum of 7 years of technical experience. Mike denied the offer, gave up the documents and accepted a weeks’ notice.

After this, he got into real estate and there was no looking back. Today, Mike has his own business where he is in charge and can also work at his own pace, according to his free will. The amount of work that goes in is insane but Mike is being compensated far well than what he would normally get in a cubicle job. He has worked from 4am until midnight almost every day, from 2015 – 2021 and the results do the talking themselves. His hard work and determination inspire so many.

 

You can follow him on his social handles which are linked below:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mike_sherrard/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIZwIF-RyQxQNroTd5AFKNQ
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelsherrard/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mikesherrardrealestate
Website: www.mikesherrard.com

Our Reporters

