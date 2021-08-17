Discover Sami Loyal’s Incredible Journey From High School Dropout To Top Of The World

Sami Loyal has come a long way from being the unpopular, overweight kid to a teenage millionaire. A YouTuber since the age of 8, he found school boring and had ambitions of being a millionaire. By 19, he not only met but exceeded that goal with his online trading business. Not too shabby for a high school dropout from West London.

Sami Loyal felt school was not relevant to his goals. He knew he wanted to be an entrepreneur and truly geared up when he was 14. Launching a YouTube channel reviewing the latest tech, Loyal soon founded a talent agency. It wasn’t long before he was managing over 80 YouTubers. At the age of 15, he saw the hit movie The Wolf of Wall Street and was determined to lead the kind of lifestyle depicted in the film. With that, Loyal decided to become an online trader. After learning how to trade in Bitcoin, he turned $300 into $100,000 in one year, thanks to his management agency and cryptocurrency trading.

Three books changed Sami Loyal’s life; two were about trading, and the third was Jack Canfield’s The Success Principles. This title comes from Bill Gates’ reading list. After reading these books, Loyal dropped out of school at 17 to pursue his passion. He credits these titles as being the key to his success, ranging from the right mindset to learning the process that would help him achieve his ambitious dreams. This self-described geek and outcast was ready to take the world by storm.

In 2018, Sami Loyal created the YouTube channel Forflies. Here, he shares his skills in commodities, cryptocurrency, and indices trading. Funnalex Ltd. was founded in 2019 and saw 1 million in the company’s first year. Loyal had achieved his dream of being a millionaire at the age of 17. After dropping out of school, this prodigy bought his mother not just her dream car but a house in Dubai, which he shares with her. He has rewarded himself with a Ferrari, Porsche, Audi, and Tesla.

Today, Sami Loyal enjoys the freedom of traveling and making a handsome living from anywhere in the world. Driven by growing up poor and relying on government assistance, Loyal gave back to his family by dramatically upgrading their lives. Loyal wants to give back to others in mass by sharing his knowledge through Forflies and giving his followers the opportunity to experience financial freedom. An ambitious young man, Loyal calls this stage “just the beginning” of his journey as he looks forward to many more years of success.

Getting to this point did require sacrifices, including less socializing, deviating from parental expectations, focusing entirely on his businesses, and missing out on being a teenager. Sami Loyal now makes up for these experiences with activities like world travel or taking his beloved Porsche for a scenic drive through the California mountains. As he makes up for lost time, Loyal has found that elusive work-life balance and plans on thoroughly enjoying his success while he is young enough to do so.

Like this: Like Loading...