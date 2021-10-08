Metro & Crime

Discovery of oil sets 9 families, NPDC at war in Delta community

There was uneasy calm at Evue-Igbighogho localities in Oviri-Olomu Community of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday as oil discovered in the area has set kinsmen from nine families in the area against the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC). The families, including Edariese Efedjamah, Irevwiruemu, George Akanuota, Onakota and Asha have laid claim to the ownership of the farmland where the oil was discovered. Four out of the nine families in Udu Local Government Area agreed that only five original fami-lies should be paid compensation and allowed to enjoy benefits that should accrue from it. They said all contract awards, employments, Christmas gifts, scholarships and other job slots should come to them and from them.

They maintained that 60 per cent equity share of the royalties should be paid to the concerned families, while 40 should go to the community. The four families disowned some persons who claimed to be leaders of the community who allegedly sneaked to the oil firm that is to operate in the area to include the names of four additional families to the original five families. They accused NPDC of engaging them in ‘divide and rule’ antics to neglect and refuse appropriate negotiations for the acquisition of the said land.

