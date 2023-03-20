Discrimination in paramilitary agencies

The Federal Character Commission must be off duty in matters concerning the top positions in all 10 paramilitary agencies with no officer from the Southern divide of Nigeria considered fit enough to be appointed Comptroller-General, Controller-General or Corps Marshall. From the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), which is headed by a retired military police officer, to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) under the command of a former officer of the armoured corps, the Northern part of the country is highly favoured. It is quite disturbing that in instances where officers from the South were asked to act, they were not confirmed. From acting they were shown the way out of service and to fill the vacant position, a Northerner would be appointed and after a month or more confirmation was guaranteed.

This development is a far departure from appointments into the four plum positions in the Armed Forces. The Service Chiefs are fairly shared between the North and the South with the former having two and the latter gaining an equal number of appointments. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor hails from Delta State in the South. The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao is an Osun man. That makes it two Southern Service Chiefs. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya hails from Sokoto. Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo is a Kano indigene. In the paramilitary, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba represents Yobe State. The Controller-General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa has Sokoto as State of origin.

Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdul Rasheed Bawa is from neighbouring Kebbi State. The Controller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) hails from Bauchi in the North-East. The NDLEA boss, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), is an Adamawa man. The Corp Marshal Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu represents Bornu. These men are also North- Easterners. The North-West is also fully represented. The Controller General, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Idris Isa Jere is an indigene of Kaduna State. Yusuf Bichi, Director General, Department of State Services (DSS) is a Kano man.

From the North-Central there are Abubakar Audi (Nasarawa), Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and AbdulGaniyu Jaji (Kwara), Chief Federal Fire Officer/ Controller General, Federal Fire Service. Curiously, Bichi, head of the secret police, was recalled from retirement to replace a Bayelsa man, Mathew Seiyefa, who acted when the position became vacant. Seiyefa was made to act by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo while Buhari was away. In the NCos, Ja’ afaru Ahmed from Kebbi was due for retirement in July 2021 but his tenure was extended for another year by Buhari.

When he eventually left, John Mrabure from Delta State acted for some months. Nababa was appointed Controller General. When Ibrahim Liman, from Niger State retired as Chief Federal Fire Officer, Samson Karebo from the South occupied the office in an acting capacity.

On April 26, 2022 Biu took over. It was like giving Kwara back their slot after Boboye Oyeyemi left the FRSC as Corp Marshal. When Muhammad Babandede, from Jigawa State bowed out of Immigration Service, many thought one of the Rivers duo of Uebari Saro and Didi Adaeze would be considered since they were promoted Deputy Controllers General with Jere in 2019 alongside Julius Ogwu, from Benue State. It did not happen. Jere, from Kaduna got the job. These lopsided promotions are enough to cause disaffection in the paramilitary agencies given the fact that it is a different story in the Armed Forces.

It is instructive that all the appointments were made by the president. It will also come to everyone’s surprise that the same president who allowed Solomon Arase from Edo State finish his tenure as Inspector General of Police has appointed four IGPs after that. All four were chosen from the North. Granted that the president could have erred, we wonder what the job of the Federal Character Commission is. There seems to be no such Commission in existence except there has been a name change which was not made public. It also calls to question the relevance of the Southern Governors Forum. As citizens and leaders, they have every right to bring up this imbalance during their numerous meetings with the president. It is hard to believe that whatever does not affect some governors person

Like this: Like Loading...