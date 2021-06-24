Discussing Business, Life, and Growth with Joel Kaplan

Many have no idea where to go and how to go about it when it comes to life. Every day, there are stories about a new entrepreneur coming out with a new big idea. Success has never been more publicized. However, the journey through life is hardly focused on. Joel Kaplan decided to break that cycle and talk about what it takes to get to the top.

Life isn’t perfect for anybody, and Joel Kaplan would be the first to agree emphatically. Things weren’t always so smooth flowing for the founder of Agency Lab and RISE However, what got him through life, business, and growth were his passions. Joel knew there was more than the regular 9-to-5 in his destiny.

However, Joel Kaplan didn’t build his 7-figure business in a day, and it certainly wasn’t a success on his first attempt. Joel went through several failed ideas and even spent some time doing the regular 9-to-5 before achieving his success.

Joel was encouraged by his father to work for an entrepreneur before attempting to become one himself. As Joel says, he did well at his job, and the security it offered could have kept working for an entrepreneur, but the nagging passion for more wouldn’t leave him.

Joel’s life changed when he started an online marketing agency called Atlas Digital. Soon after, he took the final leap and quit his stable, secure job to entirely focus on his new business. He says that taking that risk and stepping out of his comfort zone was the best decision he ever made.

When asked to describe his journey up till now, Joel Kaplan only had one word – Growth. He says that his journey would not have been so successful and fruitful if he hadn’t personally grown and evolved. When asked to describe further his mindset, he had a few more words to add, “It’s about imagining the future version of yourself and acting as if you are already there.”

However, Joel Kaplan’s change in mindset didn’t happen overnight. He reflects fondly on his journey to his current mindset. While he calls it evolutionary, Joel’s mindset only changed when things weren’t working out. When the online marketing agency was taking a few heavy hits, the Joel almost bailed in favor of a stable job. Luckily for him, he was rejected from the job he applied for and had to keep pushing through.

The path to success isn’t easy for everyone, and Joel Kaplan has experienced this first-hand. Despite the several ups and downs in his businesses and life, Kaplan grew. In his own words, he evolved, and that’s what this is all about.

