Discussing child defilement

There is hardly any day that passes by without

getting unpleasant news of child defilement,

especially against the girl-child.

The truth is that child defilement has assumed

frightening proportions that deserve urgent attention

and is worth discussing.

This topic took a centre stage on Radio Law

Clinic, a weekly programme on the Federal University

of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB),

Ogun State radio station, FUNAAB 89.5FM,

where listeners are given basic knowledge of

the law to become better citizens.

The co-producer and presenter of the programme,

Mrs. Omobolanle Sanyaolu in the introductory

remarks, had observed that children

are supposed to be a joy to their families and

future leaders of the nation, but many of these

children remain victims of different forms of

abuse, violence, and exploitation.

The discussants, who were drawn from diverse

fields of human endeavours, reviewed

the nature, causes, and solutions to child defilement.

A legal practitioner, Clement Obasanya

defines defilement with reference to Section 218

of the Criminal Code Act, as the unlawful carnal

knowledge of a girl under the age of 13 while

the offender that engages in the act is guilty of

a felony and liable to life imprisonment.

For another lawyer, Oluwadamilola Fatoye,

any child that had been abused sexually, physically,

or emotionally, would always have negative

reactions or counter-reactions in society.

She added that defilement is traumatic and

often associated with psycho-social problems

in children. Defiled children, more often than

not, have negative outcomes in terms of poor

academic performance, low self-esteem, and depression,

poor social relationships, show cruelty

to animals, have attention deficit, hyperactivity

disorders, and teenage pregnancy, among others.

Fatoye stated that: “You can imagine all of

these things happening to a child. I am sending

it directly to people that have the tendency of

defiling a child. The thing is that you were once

a child and if your life was destroyed the way

you are destroying another person’s life, you will

not be the kind of person or you will not have

grown up to be the kind of person you are right

now. Please, I am pleading to our conscience as

mature people to desist from doing this demonic

and devilish act. The government has the Ministry

of Women Affairs and there is the National

Human Rights Commission that people can go to

lodge a complaint bordering on child defilement

and can get necessary attention”.

Obasanya speaks further by identifying the

causes of defilement to include carelessness of

parents, improper dressing, drug abuse, absence

of sex education, lack of cordial relationship

between parents and children, inability to exercise

self-control, and promiscuous lifestyles

by parents. “At times, offenders are found to engage in

the dastardly behaviour for ritual purposes because

they have gotten themselves involved in

what they should not get themselves involved

in,” he added.

Another legal practitioner, Charles Ali observed

that there are certain provisions in the

laws that are both adequate and inadequate and

that one of the limiting factors associated with

the criminal and penal codes is that they cover

rape in general and not defilement per se, adding

that there are other things that makeup child

defilement that has not been covered by the act.

The counsel mentioned the issue of limitation

of time at bringing up criminal allegations

and charge against suspected persons in the

court. The criminal code makes provision for

only two months as its limitation period. Before

a complaint is made, an arrest is carried

out, before an investigation is conducted, and

a case filed in court, the two months must have

elapsed.

On the other hand, the Lagos State Criminal

Law had singled out child defilement and goes

further to make provisions as to tackle the statute

barred barrier, Ali stated.

He reiterated that the Child’s Rights Act,

2003 makes provisions for the protection of a

child when it comes to criminal sexual assault

and defilement, but that the act had not been

domesticated by a number of states in Nigeria,

although many stakeholders are still calling on

other states to speedily follow suit and ensure

its implementation.

On her part, a school administrator, Mrs.

Funke Akintaro enjoined the family to protect

their children against abuse, being the first

agent of socialisation.

“The first thing a mother must do to prevent

defilement is to make her child her friend. A

mother must be her child’s confidant for the

child must be confident enough to tell you anything

and everything that he or she is passing

through. If you make your child your friend, you

will know everything about that child. A mother

must have many tentacles to pick things to know

whether her children are hiding things from

her while exposure to pornographic contents,

no matter how subtle they appear, should be

prevented in addition to watching things that

can affect them psychologically through the

censorship of they watch on television and the

Internet,” Mrs. Akintaro cautioned.

Some Christian clerics gave their interventions

from the biblical perspective. For Bishop

Oluwatoyin Ige, Senior Pastor, Covenant Lifeway

Church, the voice of men is the voice of God

and what the law does is to establish God’s consent

about a community, a nation, and a people.

lDr. Kupoluyi writes from Federal University

of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB),

Ogun State

Like this: Like Loading...