Discussing child defilement

There is hardly any day that passes by without
getting unpleasant news of child defilement,
especially against the girl-child.
The truth is that child defilement has assumed
frightening proportions that deserve urgent attention
and is worth discussing.
This topic took a centre stage on Radio Law
Clinic, a weekly programme on the Federal University
of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB),
Ogun State radio station, FUNAAB 89.5FM,
where listeners are given basic knowledge of
the law to become better citizens.
The co-producer and presenter of the programme,
Mrs. Omobolanle Sanyaolu in the introductory
remarks, had observed that children
are supposed to be a joy to their families and
future leaders of the nation, but many of these
children remain victims of different forms of
abuse, violence, and exploitation.
The discussants, who were drawn from diverse
fields of human endeavours, reviewed
the nature, causes, and solutions to child defilement.
A legal practitioner, Clement Obasanya
defines defilement with reference to Section 218
of the Criminal Code Act, as the unlawful carnal
knowledge of a girl under the age of 13 while
the offender that engages in the act is guilty of
a felony and liable to life imprisonment.
For another lawyer, Oluwadamilola Fatoye,
any child that had been abused sexually, physically,
or emotionally, would always have negative
reactions or counter-reactions in society.
She added that defilement is traumatic and
often associated with psycho-social problems
in children. Defiled children, more often than
not, have negative outcomes in terms of poor
academic performance, low self-esteem, and depression,
poor social relationships, show cruelty
to animals, have attention deficit, hyperactivity
disorders, and teenage pregnancy, among others.
Fatoye stated that: “You can imagine all of
these things happening to a child. I am sending
it directly to people that have the tendency of
defiling a child. The thing is that you were once
a child and if your life was destroyed the way
you are destroying another person’s life, you will
not be the kind of person or you will not have
grown up to be the kind of person you are right
now. Please, I am pleading to our conscience as
mature people to desist from doing this demonic
and devilish act. The government has the Ministry
of Women Affairs and there is the National
Human Rights Commission that people can go to
lodge a complaint bordering on child defilement
and can get necessary attention”.
Obasanya speaks further by identifying the
causes of defilement to include carelessness of
parents, improper dressing, drug abuse, absence
of sex education, lack of cordial relationship
between parents and children, inability to exercise
self-control, and promiscuous lifestyles
by parents. “At times, offenders are found to engage in
the dastardly behaviour for ritual purposes because
they have gotten themselves involved in
what they should not get themselves involved
in,” he added.
Another legal practitioner, Charles Ali observed
that there are certain provisions in the
laws that are both adequate and inadequate and
that one of the limiting factors associated with
the criminal and penal codes is that they cover
rape in general and not defilement per se, adding
that there are other things that makeup child
defilement that has not been covered by the act.
The counsel mentioned the issue of limitation
of time at bringing up criminal allegations
and charge against suspected persons in the
court. The criminal code makes provision for
only two months as its limitation period. Before
a complaint is made, an arrest is carried
out, before an investigation is conducted, and
a case filed in court, the two months must have
elapsed.
On the other hand, the Lagos State Criminal
Law had singled out child defilement and goes
further to make provisions as to tackle the statute
barred barrier, Ali stated.
He reiterated that the Child’s Rights Act,
2003 makes provisions for the protection of a
child when it comes to criminal sexual assault
and defilement, but that the act had not been
domesticated by a number of states in Nigeria,
although many stakeholders are still calling on
other states to speedily follow suit and ensure
its implementation.
On her part, a school administrator, Mrs.
Funke Akintaro enjoined the family to protect
their children against abuse, being the first
agent of socialisation.
“The first thing a mother must do to prevent
defilement is to make her child her friend. A
mother must be her child’s confidant for the
child must be confident enough to tell you anything
and everything that he or she is passing
through. If you make your child your friend, you
will know everything about that child. A mother
must have many tentacles to pick things to know
whether her children are hiding things from
her while exposure to pornographic contents,
no matter how subtle they appear, should be
prevented in addition to watching things that
can affect them psychologically through the
censorship of they watch on television and the
Internet,” Mrs. Akintaro cautioned.
Some Christian clerics gave their interventions
from the biblical perspective. For Bishop
Oluwatoyin Ige, Senior Pastor, Covenant Lifeway
Church, the voice of men is the voice of God
and what the law does is to establish God’s consent
about a community, a nation, and a people.
lDr. Kupoluyi writes from Federal University
of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB),
Ogun State
Discussing child defilement
