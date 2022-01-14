Business

Disease: Olam’s subsidiary vaccinates 1500 cattle

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Outspan Nigeria Limited, the dairy business of Olam Food Ingredients (OFI), a global leader in naturally good food and beverage ingredients, has extended its support for the local dairy industry. The firm flagged off a vaccination exercise against foot and mouth disease for 1,500 dairy cattle in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State recently. According to Olam, this was done in partnership with the Kano Dairy and Livestock Husbandry Cooperative Union (KADALCU), which comprises over 70,000 smallholder dairy farmers.

Indeed, the firm stated that the primary objective of the vaccination exercise is to improve cattle health management in the sector and enhance the milk production level in the state. Considering the deadly nature of the Foot and Mouth disease and its economic implication on dairy farmers business, the exercise forms a scaled approach at promoting the Federal Government’s policy on backward integration schemes in the dairy industry. Flagging off the exercise, Mr Ahmed Adetunji, the Manager, Outspan, Kano, who represented Mr. Vipin Patel, the National Sales Operations Manager, Olam, said: “We keep deepening our involvement in the local dairy value chain by engaging an extensive number of smallholder farmers to facilitate improve farming practices in the value chain, while we inject the necessary investment funds to expand local milk production.” He further explained: “The vaccination exercise will remove constraints around dairy cattle health management which directly affects the cattle productivity level and by extension increases the quantity and quality of milk being produced locally.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Stakeholders back CBN’s agro-industrial interventions

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Stakeholders in agric and industrial sectors have unanimously declared their support for the newly launched scheme, ‘100 projects for EVERY 100 days,’ initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stimulate agro-industrial activities, create employment opportunities and boost post-COVID-19 economic recovery in the country. According to them, the apex bank’s laudable scheme is coming […]
Business

WIEN, REAN partner for International Women in Energy confab

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Women in Energy Network (WIEN) has declared partnership with Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN) to host the International Women in Energy Symposium.   President of WIEN, Ms. Funmi Ogbue, who stated this during a virtual press conference, maintained that this is in recognition of the need to support strategies that will promote and enable […]
Business

FIRS launches new online, naira tax-filing platform

Posted on Author Reporter

  As part of its efforts at modernizing tax administration in the country, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has introduced a new Tax Administration Solution (TaxPro-Max) for ease of tax compliance. A Public Notice signed by the Executive Chairman, FIRS, Mr Muhammad Nami, disclosed that “TaxPro-Max enables seamless registration, filling, payment of taxes and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica