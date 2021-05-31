Disengagement of workers in Kaduna: Matters arising

Recently, the Kaduna State government terminated the appointment of thousands of civil servants on its payroll.

The government claimed that her action was informed by its meagre monthly allocation from the Federation Account, over- bloated monthly wage bill and high degree of unproductivity and lack of commitment among a substantial number of its civil servants.

By its action the state government has thrown an army of persons within her jurisdiction into Nigeria’s already-saturated labour market. In addition, the retrenched workers, their family members and other dependents have been deprived of their means of sustenance and have therefore become dehumanised in the face of the harsh economic times.

It was on the basis of this that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) promptly intervened by successfully organising a five-day warning strike which grounded economic activities across Kaduna State. The strike was eventually suspended when the Federal Government called for a ceasefire between the two warring parties after 72 hours.

The ceasefire was accompanied with an invitation for a dialogue in Abuja which was honoured by the combatants. What has so far played out in Kaduna State is quite unfortunate. Low monthly allocation from the Federation Account, high monthly wage bill and low productivity among a large part of the workforce will surely give any government serious concerns as they are indices likely to perpetuate a cycle of poverty, destitution and financial as well as material dependence within her jurisdiction and when compared with other states.

These are issues that do not require postponement but call for immediate resolution. But the sack of thousands of workers is not and cannot, be a realistic solution to the challenges complained of by the Kaduna State government.

The consequences of the disengagement of a large number of individuals are negatively profound. Apart from many people being pushed into poverty and destitution, an equally huge number of people will be nudged to join the ever – rising army of criminallyminded elements to perpetuate evil in order to survive.

The security situation in Nigeria in general and Kaduna State in particular will become further compromised as has been illustrated by the ethnic clashes in the southern part of the state as well as the series of abduction relating to Greenfield University, Kaduna, Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in the state and other breaches.

The security breaches will continue to be overstretched in the face of increased deployment of funds that would have been channelled into the developmental objectives of Kaduna State.

The explanation by the Kaduna State government that by taking the action it did, would help cut costs to enable it provide the people infrastructure is, indeed misplaced. No doubt, the provision of infrastructure is one way of meeting some of the yearnings of the people.

But it is only when a government has successfully given the people sustenance that they will be fulfilled enough to make use of the facilities often tendered by political office-holders as the alibis for some anti-people policies such as job-cuts as well as the non-payment of salaries and allowances.

Access to basic amenities including standard, quality and functional healthcare and education at pocket-friendly rates constitutes some of the timehonoured ways of enhancing the economic survival of the people.

This resonates with the immortal words of a former Prime Minister of India, Mr. Rajiv Gandhi that: ‘Development is not about (constructing) factories, dams and roads. It is about the people. The goal is material, cultural and spiritual fulfilment for the people.

The human factor is of supreme value in development.” We urge the Kaduna State government to re-dedicate herself to tackling the concerns of the ruled by adopting a more sincere and transparent disposition in the agreement reached at the poststrike negotiation between her and the NLC that was midwifed by the Federal Government.

Some of the workers who have attained the mandatory retirement age should be encouraged to exit with their full benefits paid on or before their departure.

This will enable the state government to make savings that could be deployed into the establishment and support to entrepreneurs in cottage industries across Kaduna State. Further savings should be made by effecting a downward review of the salaries, allowances and other privileges of all the political office-holders in the state.

Before the take-off of each administration in the state, there should be sincerity of purpose in ensuring that political offices are kept within manageable limits. Each commissioner should be made to function as the special adviser to the governor regarding the sector that he or she oversees.

This will help enhance the savings of the state for additional deployment for the support of cottage industries.

We advise that the workers who have been retrenched should be recalled and be allowed to complete their remaining years of service as their disengagement was in breach of the law which stipulates that a worker should be notified between one month and three months as well as paid his or her financial benefits at the time of exit.

We urge the state government to deploy some of her savings into the pursuit of an aggressive educational programme.

This should be accompanied by the review of the disparity in cutoff points in the admission of applicants into the Federal Government-owned educational institutions which Kaduna State has been a beneficiary of.

New Telegraph is hopeful that such measure will help emphasise merit and spur more indigenes of Kaduna State to imbibe the skillsets that will help them deliver a productive civil service.

