Disinformation cause of tension over security alert –FG

The Federal Government has blamed disinformation and the quest for clickbait by some media outlets and social media personalities for the tension created by security alerts by the United States on Sunday. The United Kingdom and Australia also warned about the risks of terror attacks in Abuja.But the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed said at the ministerial panel of the ongoing UNESCO Media and InformationLiteracyWeekin Abujathesecurityalertswere for the attention of the citizens of the issuing countries and not to Nigerians.

Mohammed, however, regretted that “this alert found its way into the media, both new and traditional, thus creating panic in the polity”. He said: “Schools were shut. Businesseswereclosed. Travel plans were altered. Lives were disrupted. No one cared to find out about the authenticity of these alerts.

“They just published, got the benefit of massive clickbait and damned the consequences.” The minister insisted that the military and other secu-rity agencies are equal to the challenge and are doing everything possibletoprotect Nigerians and foreigners living in the country. According to him, terrorists have been hard hit and put on the run.

He said: “Bandits have been decimated and scattered. “Our country is safer todaythanatanytimeinrecent times, thanks to the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform.” Mohammedstated thattheFederalGovernment has not discountenanced the fact that terrorists, bandits and their kind would always want to do whatever it takes to disrupt the nation’s peace, securityandstability, butsaid the security forces have been proactive. He enjoined Nigerians to continue to be alert but not panic, stating that the worst of insecurity is over for Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...