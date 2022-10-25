News

Disinformation cause of tension over security alert – FG

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has blamed disinformation and the quest for clickbait by some media outlets and social media personalities for the tension created by security alerts by the United States on Sunday.

The United Kingdom and Australia also warned about the risks of terror attacks in Abuja.

But the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed said at the ministerial panel of the ongoing UNESCO Media and Information Literacy Week in Abuja the security alerts were for the attention of the citizens of the issuing countries and not to Nigerians.

Mohammed, however, regretted that “this alert found its way into the media, both new and traditional, thus creating panic in the polity”.

He said: “Schools were shut. Businesses were closed. Travel plans were altered. Lives were disrupted. No one cared to find out about the authenticity of these alerts.

“They just published, got the benefit of massive clickbait and damned the consequences.”

The minister insisted that the military and other security agencies are equal to the challenge and are doing everything possible to protect Nigerians and foreigners living in the country.

According to him, terrorists have been hard hit and put on the run.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APGA primary: INEC has no locus standi, says Obiokoye

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The Special Adviser to Anambra State Governor on Political Matters, Ifeatu Obiokoye has stated in clear terms that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has no locus standi to disqualify the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) from the November 6 governorship election in the state. Obiokoye gave the clarification yesterday in a statement he signed […]
News

NAF commissions 114 medics, as Buhari demands absolute loyalty to Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday reminded the military of their sacred duty to protect Nigerians irrespective of ethnic or religious backgrounds. Buhari spoke at the Passing Out Parade of 114 medics of the Nigerian Air Force Short Service Course 29, in Kaduna.   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the 114 cadets included […]
News

UNILAG crisis: Constitute special visitation panel, ASUU tells Buhari

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Following the purported removal of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a special visitation panel to look into the immediate and remote causes of the removal. Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, ASUU National President, Biodun Ogunyemi, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica