Disintegration: Watch your utterances –ACF warns Osinbajo

Following his reported comments that Nigeria needs prayers to avoid disintegration, the apex Northern socio cultural organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has warned Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to watch his words. ACF told Sunday Telegraph that while they agreed that there were cracks in the Nigerian project, public officers like the Vice President are expected to calm nerves and not make statements that will aggravate the situation. The forum, through its publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, said in spite of the prevailing circumstances, they are very hopeful that the country will overcome its woes as it did in the past. This is coming as Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Muhammad, disclosed that only prayers will not help Nigeria and urged leaders like Osinbajo to work towards the salvation of the country. Junaid stated that like every other country in the world, Nigeria has its own fault lines, but accused some people of trying to ignite a crisis in the country and called on those who he said want to split the country through crisis to come out openly and show themselves. He accused a section of the country of leading others on, only to disappear when it matters most. But according to Emmanuel Yawe, who spoke for ACF: “The cracks are unhealthy but we expect the Vice President to calm nerves and not make pronouncements that will aggravate the situation. “The ACF is hopeful that Nigeria will overcome its current travails as it did in the past and even overcame a fratricidal war to break up Nigeria. “To do this, Nigerian leaders like Osinbajo should watch their words.” On his part, Junaid said: “I am a Muslim, Vice President Osinbajo is a Christian. So definitely, both of us believe in prayers. But as far as am concerned, prayers alone will not pull you out of trouble. You need much more than prayers, you need to work hard, you need to be fair to yourself. You need to invest honestly and work hard. You also need to conduct a cost management analysis in your policies, what works you pursue, what does not work you jettison it.” He added: “There have always been fault lines in Nigeria, in fact fault lines were the very foundation of Nigeria. Tell me a country in the world which has no fault lines? When you are talking about fault lines, there is a social misalignment, ethnic or cultural misalignment, you are talking about economic diversification, investment, security in the country, you are talking about the role of the media in a modern world. These are all important issues. So what you need to do is to sit down, look at the challenges and what you can do about it.”

