Dismissed Police officer bags 7 years for killing civilian

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos Wednesday sentenced a dismissed police sergeant, Ologunowa Ojo, to seven years in prison for shooting a 45-year-old man, Taiye Akande, to death with his AK47 rifle.
Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo sentenced the 47-year-old police officer after finding him guilty of manslaughter under Section 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015.
Justice Taiwo held that there had been many incidents of extra judicial killings by the police under the guise of “accidental discharge”.
The judge noted that the sentence should serve as a deterrent to erring officers of the law.
She said: “The defendant acted with gross negligence and recklessness without regard for human life.
“The defendant, Ologunowa Ojo is hereby sentenced to seven years imprisonment.
“In accordance to Section 315 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2015, I will take into consideration the time he has spent in prison custody which is a year and three months (February 2016 to May 2017).
“The time spent in custody will be deducted from the sentence. This is the judgment of the court.”
The prosecution team, led by O. A. Bajulaiye-Bishi, had told the court that Ojo, who was attached to the Special Protection Unit, Ikeja, Lagos committed the offence at 7.30pm on February 3, 2016 while on guard duty at Frajend Investment Nigeria Limited, Shapati Akodo, Ajah, Lagos.

