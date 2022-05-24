Dismissed policeman gets life jail for defiling 9-year-old

An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court yesterday sentenced a dismissed policeman, Mohammed Alidu, to life imprisonment for defiling a nineyear- old school girl in a barrack Justice Abiola Soladoye, in her judgment, held that Alidu was a disgrace to the police because he failed to uphold law and order and went about frolicking with an underage girl.

Soladoye held that the prosecution had convincingly proved the charge of defilement against the convict beyond any reasonable doubt. She said the survivors’ evidence was fully corroborated by the medical evidence.

“The evidence of the survivor is the most credible evidence in identifying the perpetrator. “The vivid and oral testimony of the survivor satisfies the court that prosecution has proved every inch of the ingredients.

“He is a disgrace to the entire Police because he failed to uphold law and order as he went on a frolic of his own by engaging in a bizarre and irresponsible behaviour turning the barracks into a sex den. “It is most chilling. The defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment without the option of fine.

