Dismissed sergeant jailed seven years for killing civilian

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, yesterday sentenced a dismissed police sergeant, Ologunowa Ojo, to seven years in prison for killing a 45-year-old man, Taiye Akande, with his AK47 gun. Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo sentenced the 47-year-old sergeant after finding him guilty of manslaughter under Sections 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015. Taiwo held that there had been many incidents of extra-judicial killings by the police under the guise of accidental discharge. The judge noted that the sentence should serve as deterrent to erring officers of the law. She said: “The defendant acted with gross negligence and recklessness without regard for human life.

“The defendant, Ologunowa Ojo, is hereby sentenced to seven years imprisonment. “In accordance to Section 315 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2015, I will take into consideration the time he has spent in prison custody which is a year and three months (February 2016 to May 2017).

“The time spent in custody (a year and three months) will be deducted from the sentence. This is the judgement of the court.” Before the judgement, the prosecution team led by O. A. Bajulaiye-Bishi told the court that Ojo, who was attached to the Special Protection Unit, Ikeja, Lagos, committed the offence at 7.30pm on February 3, 2016 while on guard duty at Frajend Investment Nigeria Limited, Shapati-Akodo, Ajah, Lagos. Bajulaiye-Bishi said that the convict, who had served with the Nigeria Police Force for 16 years, shot the deceased in the buttocks during an argument.

“Akande was rushed to the Akodo General Hospital, Akodo, Ajah where he later died,” the prosecutor said. While testifying solely in his defence on October 16, 2019, the convict told the court that he had no intention to kill Akande. Ojo said that while he was on duty, he approached some individuals who were sitting on the company’s fence and told them to stop sitting on the fence. He said: “Some people came down while others did not, I got into an argument with some of them, I cocked my rifle and it accidentally went off. I never intended for the victim to die.”

Like this: Like Loading...